Oklahoma Hosts Elite 5-Star RB During Massive Junior Day Recruiting Weekend

Alabama, Miami, Ohio State and Georgia are among the other programs expected to vie for Richard Young's prodigious talents.

It’s a massive recruiting weekend for Oklahoma.

Brent Venables is hosting his second Junior Day on the OU campus, and there are dozens of top prospects in Norman for the event.

One of the most high-profile recruits visiting Oklahoma this weekend is Florida running back Richard Young, who comes in as the No. 1 running back in the nation in the 2023 class, according to the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Young was among the subjects Friday of SI All-American’s national look at the busy recruiting weekend.

“Most elite programs are courting the Lehigh, FL, Lehigh Acres running back and he's already made key visits early this year, including to Alabama and Miami,” writes SIAA’s John Garcia. “Ohio State hosted him in the fall and has staying power in Young's recruitment, so Brent Venables and his staff has some work to do to climb the list in what will be the star back’s first impression of Norman as far as we can tell. Georgia and Oregon are set to get him on campus in the coming weeks in what already has the feel of a true national recruiting battle.”

Among those with Young in Norman this weekend include numerous defensive prospects who could fit into what Venables is building in Norman, such as Fort Worth linebacker S’Maje Burrell, Florida safety Landon Hale, Texas linebacker Derrion Gullette and Texas safety Mikal Harrison-Pilot.

Some of the offensive talent assembling in Norman is significant, too, such as ’23 commit and Texas wideout Ashton Cozart, ’23 commit and Colorado offensive lineman Joshua Bates, New Jersey athlete Moussa Kane, Missouri offensive lineman Cayden Green and Alabama offensive lineman Wilkin Formby, among others.