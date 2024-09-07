Oklahoma-Houston Observations: LIVE In-Game Blog
NORMAN — Sooners on SI offers real-time observations throughout Saturday's Week 2 matchup between Oklahoma and the Houston Cougars. Newest posts are at the top. Just keep your browser open and refresh often.
5:26 p.m.
After looking through his trusty binoculars, Ryan just informed me that linebacker Dasan McCullough just entered the arena wearing street clothes and it appears as though he will not play tonight.
— JH
5:05 p.m.
It’s an idyllic evening in Norman, 81 degrees, calm and clear.
Good night for a throwback uniform reveal, huh?
We’re a little under two hours from kickoff, and players from both teams are starting to trickle onto Owen Field.
— JH
5:00 p.m.
Got an early injury update from On3's Matt Zenitz. Oklahoma wide reciever Nic Anderson will miss today's contest against Houston. Not a totally unexpected development as the Sooners have been very careful to let Anderson get as healthy as possible early in 2024.
— RC