Oklahoma in Great Position in the Polls Entering Final Week of the Regular Season
Oklahoma held steady in the polls entering the final week of the regular season.
The Sooners stayed put at No. 8 in both the AP Poll and the USA Today Coaches Poll following their 17-6 win over Missouri at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Saturday.
Tuesday night, the new College Football Playoff rankings will be announced, and the Sooners are likely to sit tight at No. 8 in those as well.
OU’s victory over the Tigers marked the fifth victory of the season over a team that was ranked at the time of the competition.
The Sooners are the only team in the country with five such wins.
It also marked the first time since 2015 that Oklahoma has notched five wins over teams ranked in the AP Top 25.
Brent Venables and his team look to finish their second season in the SEC with a 10-2 record and a 6-2 mark in conference play on Saturday with a Senior Day victory over LSU.
That contest will kick off at 2:30 p.m., and the game will be broadcast on ABC.
Elsewhere, it was a tame week in the top 10.
Oregon took down Lincoln Riley and USC on Saturday night, meaning that every team in the top 10 of both the AP Poll and Coaches Poll took care of business over the weekend.
Missouri dropped out of both the AP Poll and the Coaches Poll after its loss to the Sooners.
The path ahead is crystal clear for Oklahoma.
If the Sooners handle LSU on Saturday, they’ll return to the College Football Playoff for the first time since 2019 and for the first time since the CFP expanded to its current 12-team format.
Oklahoma will have to wait until Selection Sunday on Dec. 7 to see if it will host a contest in the first round of the CFP at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium.
The next batch of CFP rankings will drop at 6 p.m. on Tuesday night on ESPN.
Ahead of conference championship weekend, there will be another batch of rankings that will be released at 6 p.m. on Dec. 2.
The full CFP field will be fully unveiled during the selection show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Dec. 7.