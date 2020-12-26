Oklahoma is now Spencer Rattler's team

After rough patches early and a benching against Texas, OU quarterback has taken care of the football and taken over the leadership of the team

Not even five months ago, Spencer Rattler still hadn’t been named starting quarterback at Oklahoma.

Now, after a brief benching against Texas, after backup Tanner Mordecai has transferred to SMU, after the Sooners righted the ship and Rattler emerged as a leader of the offense and led his team to its sixth straight Big 12 championship, this OU football team unquestionably belongs to Rattler.

“His leadership role,” said senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson, “just went out the roof.”

“He definitely takes an aggressive approach,” said defensive end Ronnie Perkins. “When you play as a defensive guy, you can't do nothing but respect that, especially from our quarterback.”

Spencer Rattler against Texas Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

Rattler’s statistics are impressive, to be sure: ninth nationally in passing touchdowns (25), 16th in passing yards per game (278.4), 16th in completion percentage (.680), 18th in total points per game (18.2), 27th in total offense (290.4).

As a redshirt freshmen in Lincoln Riley’s offense, bigger things lay ahead.

But Rattler’s evolution from big-armed freshman to unquestioned leader goes beyond the numbers.

Rattler, who turned 20 in September, said he got a dose of maturity when Riley pulled him from the OU-Texas game and replaced him with Mordecai for three series to end the first half. Rattler was loose with the football in losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, and he suffered two early turnovers against the Longhorns.

Relief in the Cotton Bowl Bryan Terry-USA TODAY NETWORK

When Rattler went back in to start the second half, he saw things from a different perspective.

“I’ve never been in that situation before,” Rattler said this week via video interviews ahead of next week’s Cotton Bowl. “I think it was beneficial for me. Kind of just opened my eyes up a little bit and not (let me) get too comfortable where I'm at. I think that game was just — the offense just started out bad, and I had a couple of mistakes in a big-time game.

“And I think with that just being my first real rivalry game, big-stage game in college, I think coach Riley did a good job with kind of giving me like a ‘timeout,’ I guess you could say. I wouldn't call it a benching, but just something to get a deep breath. I knew once I went back in, I was going to make plays and just play like I know how to.”

In 3 1/2 games before the “timeout,” Rattler had five interceptions and five fumbles. In the 6 1/2 games since, he’s had two interceptions and no fumbles. He’s not only taking care of the ball, he’s making better decisions and just playing the position more efficiently.

“I think in the beginning of the season, being the player I am — coach Riley will tell you the same thing — I'm an aggressive thrower. I'm an aggressive player. Anytime I see a shot, I want to take it.

Spencer Rattler against Texas Ty Russell / OU Athletics

“Just with that growth, the growth factor going through every game, you learn that the check down's reliable and not throwing it 60 yards down the field every time is reliable. So if we can get a good 9-10 yards every throw, I'm happy about it now. And then when those shots come open, I'll definitely hit them.”

That’s growing up Riley. His coach appreciates it, and his teammates gravitate to it.

“He is improving as we go, there’s question in my mind,” Riley said. “He is seeing things better as we go, without a doubt. I mean, making a lot of improvements that I expected he would make and growing each week.”

“We love it,” Perkins said. “He plays great football. He leads the team great. Shoot, I mean, that's pretty much all I can say about it.”

That’s OK. Rattler can say plenty.

“Being a confident player coming into it, you're a confident guy, you think there's not going to be that many growing pains, not having to go through all of that throughout high school and youth ball and all that stuff,” Rattler acknowledged. “But at this level, at this stage, you've got to be prepared. You have to have a great preparation, great mindset. I think going through all these games, all these situations, all this adversity has helped me grow tremendously.

“I just knew I had to just step it up a little bit. I could flip a switch and lock into a mode where I feel like I'm in control now with my decisions on the field, my play, my energy, how guys around me are bringing their energy and this and that. Just being a leader, being a confident quarterback, you have to have that mindset. You can't let those little things shake you off, get you off path. You've still got to lead your guys.”

“He's a great player,” Stevenson said, “and he's going to get a lot better. I'm excited for him.”

