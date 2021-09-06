Oklahoma K Gabe Brkic Named Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week

The Sooners kicker made three field goals of at least 50 yards in Oklahoma's season-opening win over Tulane on Saturday.

Perhaps the single-biggest bright spot of Oklahoma’s nail-biting 40-35 win over Tulane on Saturday was the performance of redshirt junior kicker Gabe Brkic.

Brkic made four field goals on the day, three of which coming from 51, 55 and 56 yards which tied the FBS record for most field goals made of beyond 50 yards in a single game.

For his efforts, Brkic was named the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week on Monday.

This is the first time Brkic has snagged the honor and likely won’t be his last as he has enjoyed a stellar beginning to his Oklahoma career over the past couple of seasons.

Brkic currently holds the top spot in all-time Sooners field goal percentage at 85.4 percent having made 41 of 48 career kicks. He’s also never missed a PAT in his 106 attempts.

Perhaps most staggering is his ability to drain kicks from deep, as was on display on Saturday. His eight made 50+ yard field goals is twice as many as any other Oklahoma kicker in school history - and he still has essentially two full seasons to go in Norman.

His seven made 50+ yarders since the beginning of last season are the most in the entire country.

Brkic and the Sooners will next return to Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium for a clash with Western Carolina on Saturday night.

