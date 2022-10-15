Oklahoma-Kansas Observations: AllSooners LIVE In-Game Blog

NORMAN — Unranked Oklahoma looks to bounce back this week against the No. 19-ranked Kansas Jayhawks on Saturday at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. AllSooners has four reporters on site to cover the game.

This live blog will be updated throughout Saturday's contest. Newest posts appear at the top. Simply refresh your browser to see the latest posts.

11:18 a.m.

Oklahoma’s defense looked better on that drive. The Sooners are going with four defensive linemen, but the weak side end is in a two-point stance. So it’s hazy whether they’ll want to qualify this as a 4-down or 3-down alignment.

Either way, Jalen Redmon’s offsides penalty on third-and-6 was a crucial lack of discipline. He’s right over the football.

— JH

11:17 a.m.

That catch feels like the perfect embodiment of the entire defense the last three weeks. Justin Broiles is there to deliver the hit, and the ball bounces right back into Lawrence Arnold’s hands.

Key play on that drive was the encroachment on the first third-and-6. Kansas has the fourth-best third down conversion rate in the country, and the Sooners can’t let the Jayhawks set up in a short yardage situation.

Kansas marched right down the field after that and tied the game up.

— RC

11:15 a.m.

Tough break for Oklahoma on that opening defensive series. Seemed like a prime chance to get off the field before the jump offsides on third down. Allowed the drive to stay alive and, eventually, a Kansas touchdown. 7-7 ballgame here in the first quarter.

— RL

11:13 a.m.

Kansas scores the tying touchdown with very little resistance. What a catch by Lawrence Arnold, beating Woodi Washington in coverage and taking a big hit from Justin Broiles. Arnold bobbled the ball as he crossed the goal line, caught it and flipped into the end zone.

— JH

11:10 a.m.

OU’s defensive starters:

Grimes - Coe - Redmond - Downs

Stutsman - Ugwoegbu - White

Washington - Broiles - Lawrence - Davis

— RC

11:07 a.m.

Oklahoma just scored on the opening drive for the first time since UTEP.

The Sooners have their first lead since Nebraska.

And now it’s time for the OU defense to show out.

— RC

11:05 a.m.

It’s a Dillon Gabriel kind of day here in Norman. He completes 5 of his first 7 passes on the opening drive, gives way to Brayden Willis for one wildcat snap, then comes in and hands off to Jovantae Barnes for a 7-0 Sooner lead. It’s OU’s first opening drive TD since the UTEP game (h/t Ryan).

— JH

11:03 a.m.

Oklahoma’s offensive starters:

Harrison - Mettauer - Raym - Murray - Morris

Stoops - Wease - Willis - Mims

Gabriel - Gray

— RC

11:02 a.m.

Brayden Willis lines up at QB ... and then goes in motion. It's Dillon Gabriel taking the first snap ... and overthrowing Marvin Mims deep.

— JH

11:00 a.m.

Fast start will be extremely important for the Sooners today. They’ll have a chance to set the tone with the ball first here.

— RL

11:00 a.m.

Kansas won the toss and elected to defer to the second half.

Dillon Gabriel and the OU offense coming up first.

— RC

10:57 a.m.

Dillon Gabriel was a huge part of the pregame hype video. He's actually on the field in full uniform. I think the subterfuge and chicanery is over.

— JH

10:54 a.m.

As expected, a HUGE cheer from the crowd as Dillon Gabriel is announced as the Sooners' starting QB.

— JH

10:32 a.m.

Here is the OU beat's attempt at finding out who is available and who is out today.

— RC

10:27 a.m.

These anthracite jerseys are absolute fire. They look amazing. But ... they are a spotter's nightmare from the press box. Very difficult to make out the numbers unless the sun hits them just right, and the name on everyone's back is the same: "UNITY."

AllSooners regrets all the errors that are bound to happen today.

— JH

10:24 a.m.

As expected, Billy Bowman is not suited up to play today.

— JH

10:15 a.m.

Hey, Dillon Gabriel is warming up stop me if you’ve heard this before.

— JH

10:00 a.m.

An OU spokesman told AllSooners that there isn't expected to be a new jersey number for D.J. Graham today.

The cornerback announced he was sliding over to play wide receiver on Twitter earlier this week.

— RC