Here's How the Sooners On SI Staff Picked Oklahoma vs. Kent State
The Sooners on SI staff — John Hoover, Ryan Chapman, Carson Field, Ryan Aber and Brady Trantham — logged their score predictions for Saturday’s non-conference finale between No. 5 Oklahoma and Kent State.
John Hoover
Oklahoma is a 45 1/2-point favorite on Saturday because the Sooners are up to No. 5 in the AP poll, have beaten two ranked teams in Norman and, well, Kent State isn’t good. Even so, betting the Golden Flashes not to cover that line is fool’s gold. OU is coming off an open date after an emotional SEC win over Auburn. The Sooners are breaking in a new quarterback and dusting off a new receiver. And it’s likely the Sooner coaches have given the players a cursory (i.e., extremely bland) game plan that will get them through this week without any trouble — while everyone on the planet realizes the real prize is up for grabs next week in Dallas. Expect OU’s focus to be on the immediate future showdown against Texas, but they’ll still dominate Kent State.
Final Score: Oklahoma 48, Kent State 3
Ryan Chapman
Let’s be honest, the Sooners should name their score on Saturday. Kent State is one of the worst teams in the FBS, and Oklahoma is rested coming off a bye week and looking to inflict pain before it heads down to the State Fair of Texas. Sophomore quarterback Michael Hawkins Jr. will be eager to show off his development with John Mateer out for this one, and receiver Javonnie Gibson will want to make a nice first impression in Norman. OU’s defense won’t need to force its first turnover to dominate the Golden Flashes, and the Sooners should even be able to get their sputtering rushing attack going. Run the clock in the second half so everyone can dive into the real gauntlet that lies ahead.
Final Score: Oklahoma 52, Kent State 3
Carson Field
Kent State is far and away the worst team on OU’s 2025 schedule. The 1-3 Golden Flashes haven’t won a game against an FBS opponent since 2022, and they have been outscored 176-73 in their first four contests of 2025. Even without Heisman Trophy contender John Mateer, Oklahoma won’t have any trouble. This will be a game for Oklahoma’s starting unit to show what it can do with Michael Hawkins Jr. in case Mateer is unable to play against Texas next week. Kent State is allowing 543.3 yards per game, making its defense the worst in the MAC. OU will be able to take a commanding lead by halftime, giving the Sooners the chance to rest their starters and throw some of their younger players into the game.
Final Score: Oklahoma 55, Kent State 7
Ryan Aber
With Texas looming, the Sooners won't show too much, but that might not exactly be good news for the Golden Flashes. The Sooners won't be challenged in this one. Even FCS Illinois State was a better challenge for OU. Kent State is last in FBS in total defense and No. 128 in total offense. This is a bit of a name-your-score situation, and as long as Michael Hawkins Jr. doesn't turn the ball over in bunches, the Sooners hang half a hundred with Barry Switzer and plenty of his 1985 national championship players in attendance.
Final Score: Oklahoma 59, Kent State 0
Brady Trantham
Kent State has played two FCS opponents, along with two FBS teams. Despite this, their defense is the worst in the nation at points per game, yards per game and yards per play. Even with a backup quarterback, Oklahoma should dominate early and often. In OU's two blowout victories this season, their defense was denied a goose egg thanks to Mateer turnovers deep in Oklahoma territory. If Hawkins can avoid those, the Sooner defense should pitch a shutout.
Final score: Oklahoma 49, Kent State 0