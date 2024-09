Oklahoma Kicker Tyler Keltner Lands Sooners' First SEC Honor

Tyler Keltner named @SEC Special Teams Player of the Week πŸ™Œ



Β» 50, 42 and 24-yard FGs

Β» Six PATs

Β» 50-yarder came on his first attempt as a Sooner



πŸ“ https://t.co/2N1cq0fYM4 | @Tk19_ pic.twitter.com/mtimsx9dpJ