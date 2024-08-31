Oklahoma-Temple Review: PFF Grades, Redshirt Report and More
Oklahoma started its inaugural season in the SEC with a win.
The Sooners handled Temple 51-3 on Friday night in Norman to begin 2024 at 1-0. More enticing than the result, though, was getting the first real look at a transformed OU team that’s not only entering a new conference, but also had to overturn its offensive line and deal with injuries to receivers, and the season opener served as debuts for the offensive and defensive coordinators.
“Good win for our guys,” OU head coach Brent Venables said. “Really proud of all of their work and their effort over the last several weeks and months to get to this moment. We got a chance to win 51-3 and play really well in some spots.”
Venables also noted in his opening statement postgame that the Sooners played 84 players, so there’s a lot to flesh out when looking at snap counts and PFF grades. With all that shuffling and so many new faces, here’s a look at Pro Football Focus grades and snap counts after the Sooners’ season-opening win.
Pro Football Focus
With so many guys getting in during the blowout, of the 65 offensive plays that OU ran, no Sooner played every snap.
Offensive guards Jacob Sexton and Febechi Nwaiwu were actually on the field the most, both playing 58 snaps apiece, according to PFF. Both started on the new-look OU offensive line. Starting offensive tackles Geirean Hatchett and Michael Tarquin each played 51 snaps. Starting center Branson Hickman, though, left the game early with what Venables deemed was an ankle sprain after only 10 snaps. Of those four starters who played most of the game, Sexton received the highest grade from PFF with a 61.4.
Of the skill positon players, wide receiver Deion Burks, who made his Sooners debut after transferring from Purdue, played the most snaps at 55. Starting quarterback Jackson Arnold was just behind him with 54. Arnold was replaced by freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. early in the first quarter.
In his first home start, though, Arnold received the highest grade for any Sooner on offense at 80.2. He earned a 79.9 as a passer alone. Burks, while catching three TD passes, received a 67.6, with his 75.9 run block score actually benefiting his grade more than his ability as a pass catcher.
On defense, per PFF, defensive backs Billy Bowman Jr. and Kani Walker played the most with 40 snaps apiece. Walker, who had an interception, received the best grade of the two with a 77.9.
Fellow defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings was the highest-graded defensive player at 89.9 in 29 snaps. That was the highest grade any Sooner earned Friday night. Gracen Halton, Kendel Dolby and Markus Strong also surpassed the 80 threshold. Strong, though, played only three snaps.
Making his first start as a true freshman on the defensive line, Jayden Jackson played 18 snaps and earned a grade of 63.3. Fellow freshman defensive lineman David Stone played 16 snaps but garnered a better grade than Jackson at 64.5. Halton was the highest-graded defensive lineman at 89.2 in 22 snaps. He and Trace Ford were the only defensive linemen to play over 20 snaps.
Redshirt Report
The Sooners played 23 true freshmen in their opener, which could end up being the most this season. Jackson was the only one to start. Other true freshmen who saw the field for the first time were David Stone, Devon Jordan, Reggie Powers III, Jaydan Hardy, Danny Okoye, Jeremiah Newcombe, Michael Boganowski, Liam Evans, Wyatt Gilmore, James Nesta, Eddy Pierre-Louis, Eugene Brooks, Nigel Smith II, Zion Kearney, Daniel Akinkunmi, Taylor Tatum, Bergin Kysar, Zion Ragins, Ivan Carreon, Jacob Jordan, Michael Hawkins Jr. and Ace Hodges.
Players can appear in up to four regular-season games to keep a redshirt. Postseason games no longer count toward eligibility.