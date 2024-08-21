All Sooners

Oklahoma Lands 11 Players on Senior Bowl Watch List

The Sooners are among 13 SEC teams who placed double-digit players on the premier showcase for college seniors transitioning to the NFL.

John E. Hoover

The SEC logo is pictured on the field at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before a celebration for OU joining the Southeastern Conference in Norman, Okla., Monday, July 1, 2024.
The SEC logo is pictured on the field at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium before a celebration for OU joining the Southeastern Conference in Norman, Okla., Monday, July 1, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK
Another sign that Oklahoma might be SEC-ready this season: the Sooners have 11 players who have been selected for the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watch List.

Safety Billy Bowman, Linebacker Danny Stutsman, center Branson Hickman, wide receivers Andrel Anthony, Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq, defensive ends Ethan Downs and Trace Ford, defensive tackle Damonic Williams and cornerbacks Kani Walker and Woodi Washington were all named to the watch list that will keep an eye on seniors this season.

The Senior Bowl is the premier showcase for college players preparing for the NFL Draft and transitioning to the NFL. The selection staff is comprised of 13 NFL scouts, and players who are selected to play in the game on Feb. 1 in Mobile, AL, will be coached all week by NFL coaching staffs.

Many schools have landed double-digit players on the Senior Bowl watch list, but no conference has as many as the SEC, with Ole Miss leading the nation with 21 players highlighted, and Georgia and Texas A&M each landing 20.

OU’s 11 preseason picks rank 13th in the SEC, but Wednesday’s Senior Bowl press release reminds players who haven’t been named yet that this list “is just a starting point.”

