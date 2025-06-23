Oklahoma Lands 2026 LB Beau Jandreau

BREAKING: Class of 2026 LB Beau Jandreau has Committed to Oklahoma, he tells me for @on3recruits



The 6’1 215 LB chose the Sooners over Texas & Oregon



“This the place that God has called me to come help lead & help bring OU back to its roots.”https://t.co/GEAKBT9tVr pic.twitter.com/xr541uit6k