Oklahoma Lands 2026 LB Beau Jandreau
Oklahoma has a pair of brothers headed to Norman.
After landing safety Niko Jandreau last month, the Sooners got the commitment of his brother Beau Jandreau, a linebacker, On3's Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday.
"This the place that God has called me to come and help lead & help bring OU back to its roots," Jandreau told On3.
The 6-foot-1, 215-pound product of Chandler, AZ, followed his brother in committing to Brent Venables.
He picked OU over Oregon and Texas.
Jandreau is rated as a 3-star recruit by both 247Sports and On3.
He’s rated as the No. 89 linebacker in the class by the 247Sports Composite Ranking, and he’s the 82nd-ranked linebacker in the On3 Industry Ranking.
Both Jandreau brothers were on hand at Oklahoma’s ChampU BBQ, which has turned out to be a successful weekend for the Sooners.
Beau Jandreau marks OU’s 12th commitment in the class.
The ChampU BBQ weekend began with quarterback Bowe Bentley picking Oklahoma over LSU, and the Sooners also picked up a pledge from kicker Trace Rudd.
OU also has defensive commitments in linebacker Jakore Smith, edge rusher Matthew Nelson, defensive lineman Brian Harris and Derrick Johnson along with Niko Jandreau.
The run on commits continues a strong summer for the Sooners.
Only wide receiver Daniel Odom and tight end Ryder Mix were pledged to the Sooners’ current 2026 class before the start of May.
The Jandreau’s will join Peyton and Eli Bowen and Michael and Maliek Hawkins as sets of brothers on the OU roster.