Oklahoma Lands 4-Star Quarterback Prospect per Report
Oklahoma has reportedly landed a major quarterback prospect.
Class of 2026 quarterback Bowe Bentley committed to OU on Friday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.
Bentley’s reported commitment comes just one day after longtime OU quarterback commit Jaden O’Neal, also part of the 2026 class, decommitted.
Per On3, Bentley is the No. 41 overall player in the Class of 2026. He’s also the No. 4 player from Texas and No. 5 quarterback in the class, rated a consensus 4-star recruit.
In comparison, O’Neal was graded as a 4-star prospect by Rivals and On3 and a 3-star by 247Sports. A California native, O’Neal recently relocated to Mustang, OK, close to where he originally planned to play college football.
Bentley logged 3,211 yards, 47 touchdowns and seven interceptions, completing 171 of 245 pass attempts as a junior at Celina High School in Texas. He led Celina to the Texas Class 4A Division I state championship and a 16-0 season.
Fawcett previously reported that Oklahoma and LSU were the finalists for Bentley’s recruitment.
Bentley is the 10th player to commit to OU in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The Sooners other commits are linebacker Jakore Smith, wide receiver Daniel Odom, running back DeZephen Walker, offensive lineman Noah Best, cornerback Derrick Johnson II, edge rusher Matthew Nelson, tight end Ryder Mix, defensive lineman Brian Harris and safety Niko Jandreau.
Bentley’s pledge gives the Sooners more offensive direction down the road, as OU didn’t have any quarterbacks committed in the 2026 cycle after O’Neal’s decommitment.
Prior to Bentley’s commitment, Oklahoma’s 2026 class was ranked No. 53 nationally and No. 13 in the SEC.
Bentley’s commitment caps off an up-and-down week for OU on the recruiting trail.
The Sooners earned a commitment from Walker, ranked as the No. 17 running back in the 2026 class by 247Sports, on Monday. Then, offensive lineman Will Conroy flipped his pledge from OU to North Carolina on Wednesday before O’Neal decommitted on Thursday evening.
Oklahoma will begin its 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30, against Illinois State.