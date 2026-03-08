Oklahoma Adds In-State 4-Star ATH-QB to Red Hot Recruiting Haul

Oklahoma’s excellent recruiting adventure just got even better.

After bringing in four verbal commits on Saturday, the Sooners on Sunday landed one of the most dynamic prospects in the country — and didn’t even have to leave the state to do it.

Greydon Howell, a quarterback from Broken Bow, OK, pledged to the OU staff on Sunday morning.

Howell is listed as an athlete in the 2027 recruiting class, meaning he could play any number of positions in college. He projects to play wide receiver for the Sooners, as he has been recruited hard by wideouts coach Emmett Jones.

Howell chose OU over offers from Oklahoma State, Arkansas, Auburn, Miami, SMU, Penn State, Boston College and Stanford, among others.

At 5-foot-11 and 170 pounds, Howell is currently rated as a 4-star athlete by Rivals and a 3-star by 247Sports.

He told OU Insider’s Parker Thune he was impressed by the Sooners’ coaching staff and wide receivers — both current and past.

“The past receivers and the current receivers OU has right now — where I’m going to be playing, we all have the same body type,” Howell said. “So knowing that they know what to do with me is going to be amazing.”

OU already held the No. 1-ranked class in the 2027 cycle after Saturday’s success, which produced commitments from safety Jaylen Scott, offensive lineman Tyson Ross, tight end Seneca Driver and quarterback Jamison Roberts.

Howell bring’s OU’s ’27 class to 19 verbal pledges.

Howell has been a two-year starter for the Savages.

In 2024, he rushed for 1,052 yards (11.2-yard average) and 19 touchdowns while throwing for 1,994 yards (.590 completion percentage) and 16 touchdowns.

As a junior last year, Howell compiled 1,514 yards on the ground (11.8 average) with 20 TDs and passed for 2,817 yards (.622 completion percentage) with 27 touchdowns.

Heading into his senior year this fall, Howell has amassed 7,377 yards total offense and has accounted for 82 total touchdowns.

He’s not only versatile on the football field, however. He’s also a standout for Broken Bow in multiple sports.

Howell won the Class 4A 400 crown last year, running a 48.26 at the state meet. He also is the Broken Bow career scoring leader in basketball — a mark previously held by former Oklahoma State star Randy Rutherford. And in baseball, Howell has been recruited by Oklahoma and coach Skip Johnson to play two sports in Norman.

Given how Rutherford became a legend in Stillwater, could Howell even tinker with three sports as a Sooner?

Perhaps unlikely.

But that’s the kind of athlete Brent Venables has brought into the Switzer Center.

And he didn’t even have to go out of state to do it.