Oklahoma Lands 3-star Athlete Xavion Brice

The Arlington, TX, native added to OU's Fourth of July fireworks by announcing his verbal commitment to the Sooners.
Lincoln Riley added another weapon on Sunday.

Xavion Brice, a consensus 3-star athlete in the 2022 class from Arlington, TX, announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners.

The 6-foot-1, 175-pound athlete was formerly committed to Kansas, but he reopened his recruitment on June 13 before finding a home in Norman.

As well as Kansas, Brice also had offers from Missouri, Baylor, Texas, SMU, Utah State, Tulsa, Tulane, Hawaii and Illinois State.

Brice caught 19 passes for 469 yards and three scores a season ago for Seguin High School, also splitting time at quarterback and in the secondary.

After losing the commitments of Jordan Hudson and Talyn Shettron in June, Brice will get a shot to pair with 5-star Luther Burden in Dennis Simmons’ wide receiver room.

Brice is rated the No. 92-overall athlete in Texas by 247 Sports, and the 148th best prospect overall in the state. 

