Oklahoma Lands 4-Star WR Jaquaize Pettaway

One of the top prospects in Texas picked the Sooners over the Longhorns.

Brent Venables promised a busy July.

The noise only got louder on Wednesday when wide receiver Jaquaize Pettaway verbally committed to Oklahoma over Texas.

Pettaway is a 4-star prospect, according to 247 Sports. The 5-foot-11, 170-pound Pettaway, from Langham Creek High School in Houston, is the No. 4 overall player in Texas and the No. 4 wideout in the nation, per 247 Sports.

According to Rivals, Pettaway is the No. 8 wideout in the nation, No. 10 prospect in Texas and the No. 56 overall recruit in the country.

Pettaway took his official visit to OU on June 3, then visited Ole Miss on June 10 and Texas on June 17.

Pettaway told Rivals the visit to Norman made an impression on him.

"I really liked it," Pettaway told Rivals about his visit. "In my eyes, I liked it, my family liked it. I went with my mom, my aunt and my PawPaw and they all really liked it. One thing that stood out was how they treated me and my family well and how much the staff really put the effort and invested into the people and the players. Not just football, they treat the players like regular people."

He’s the Sooners’ 11th verbal commit of the 2023 class and second wide receiver, joining 6-3, 188-pound 3-star Keyon Brown.

Pettaway’s commitment raised OU’s team ranking from No. 37 to No. 25, per 247 Sports. He is the second-highest-rated recruit in the class, behind quarterback Jackson Arnold, using the 247 Sports player ranking system.

In his first two seasons as a starter, Pettaway caught 105 passes for 1,798 yards and 16 touchdowns while also dominating in track, where he ran the 100 meters in 10.41 seconds (he’s broken 10.5 three times) and the 200 in 20.80.