Oklahoma Lands Coveted Receiver Commitment

Jeff Lebby struck gold again on the recruiting trail, this time earning the pledge of talented receiver Jayden Gibson.

The Oklahoma Sooners landed another big win on the recruiting trail.

After earning the commitment of quarterback Nick Evers, another former Florida commit is hopping aboard OU’s 2022 class.

This time, OU offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby landed the verbal pledge of wide receiver Jayden Gibson, Gibson announced on Tuesday.

The 6-foot-5, 185-pound wide receiver from Winter Garden, FL, will fill another major need for the Sooners, who could be thin on wide receivers without both a strong close to the 2022 class and landing some help via the transfer portal.

Jadon Haselwood and Theo Wease have already entered the portal, and Nicholas Anderson is the only other wide receiver the Sooners have committed this recruiting cycle.

Entering the season, Gibson was rated as the No. 20 wide receiver in the country by Sports Illustrated All-American.

Gibson impressed SIAA recruiting director John Garcia Jr. with is ability to battle and outrun other top recruits, combining great speed and athleticism with his lengthy frame.

“At The Opening in California to kick off the month of July,” Garcia wrote in August, “there was a constant question asked when Gibson took the field and ran third-level routes; 'who is that?' The towering pass-catcher ran by Power 5 pledges on routine to kick off the prestigious event and when he couldn't, he still found a way to out jump and/or muscle defenders at the apex.

“On tape it's more of the same, but Gibson also counters with above average route-running polish and surprising ability after the catch for a prospect his size. He is savvy, efficient and that stride covers a lot of ground in a hurry.”

While the Sooners took hits of their own in the wake of Lincoln Riley’s departure to USC, Oklahoma has benefitted from coaching upheaval themselves, landing their second former Florida commit.

Gibson and Evers’ commitments bring OU’s 2022 total to 16 commits as the Early Signing Period rapidly approaches on Dec. 15.

