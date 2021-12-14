Skip to main content
    Oklahoma Lands Defensive Line Commitment

    Florida product Alton Tarber became Brent Venables' first defensive line commit since taking over as OU's head coach.
    Author:

    The Sooners are picking up traction headed into Wednesday’s Early Signing Period.

    Brent Venables landed the commitment of defensive tackle Alton Tarber on Tuesday morning, Tarber announced on Twitter.

    A 3-star prospect from Deerfield Beach, FL, Tarber represents a detraction from Alex Grinch’s “Speed D” philosophy.

    Standing 6-foot-1 and 305 pounds, Tarber is a big body who will be tough to move off the line of scrimmage at the heart of the Sooner defense.

    Tarber also represents the first defensive recruit to hop aboard OU’s 2022 class who wasn’t previously committed before Lincoln Riley departed the Oklahoma program for USC.

    Read More

    Previously, Tarber was committed to Georgia Tech, but he backed off his verbal pledge to the Yellow Jackets on Dec. 12.

    The defensive tackle also held offers from Iowa State, Arkansas, Auburn, LSU, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, Ole Miss, Penn State and others.

    Tarber’s commitment brings Oklahoma’s total in the 2022 class up to 15, and the Sooners are hoping to pick up a few more before signing day gets rolling on Wednesday morning. 

