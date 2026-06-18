These Matchups Will Decide Oklahoma vs. Georgia

Oklahoma's first trip to Athens comes two weeks after their first trip to Ann Arbor. This is what the Sooners have signed up for in 2026.

In the first two seasons of SEC play, OU had to deal with Alabama. Now they turn their attention to the other titan in the conference.

The question remains — how can Oklahoma expect to go between the hedges and come out a winner?

Sooners On SI will examine key matchups for the Michigan game and each of OU's conference games within the SEC. Each article will provide a minor and major matchup that Oklahoma must win in order to achieve victory.

Oklahoma defensive end Taylor Wein logs a sack against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Minor Matchup: OU Pass Rush vs Georgia Offensive Line

Oklahoma has to face a lot of returning quarterbacks in 2026. Perhaps one of the more dangerous with be UGA's Gunner Stockton. Last season, Stockton passed for 24 touchdowns and five interceptions, adding 10 scores on the ground. He is a threat with both his arm and his legs.

Georgia lost some talented wide receivers like Zachariah Branch, Colbie Young and tight end Oscar Delp to the NFL Draft. The Bulldogs also lost two starters on the offensive line.

This is why Taylor Wein and company have to win their battles. Don't let Stockton break contain and frsutrate otherwise good defensive calls with improvisations, and bring him to the ground when you get a chance.

It seemed like Wein and the pass rush played their best in OU's biggest games last season. UGA will be big game number two for Oklahoma by this point. Forced fumbles via quarterback pressure could swing momemtum in a big way for the Sooners playing on the road.

Oklahoma quarterback John Mateer scores a touchdown against Alabama in the CFP. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Major Matchup: John Mateer vs. Georgia's Defense

Football is a simple game.

If Oklahoma wants to win in another hostile environment within the SEC, John Mateer will have to be special. OU cannot go into this game with a game-managing strategy and expect to come out victorious.

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Mateer would have already played in a difficult venue at Michigan. If OU wins that game, and Mateer played well, Ben Arbuckle should go into the Georiga game with an attacking game plan that utilizes his quarterback's running abilities.

At some point, Mateer will have to prove that last season's failures had more to do with injuries. If that is the case, Georgia would be a great coming out game for Mateer to re-establish himself.