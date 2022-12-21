Oklahoma Lands Defensive Lineman From Florida on Signing Day

Oklahoma added to its 2023 class on Wednesday afternoon.

Defensive lineman Markus Strong, a 6-foot-3, 265-pound product of Lake Butler, FL, signed with the Sooners during the Early Signing Period.

Rated a 3-star recruit by both 247Sports and Rivals, Strong is commitment No. 24 for Brent Venables in OU’s 2023 recruiting class.

Strong visited Norman this past weekend, and joins a talented defensive line class for the Sooners.

This past season, Strong posted 33 total tackles, seven quarterback sacks and 13 tackles for loss after returning from an injury sustained in 2021.

He signed alongside fellow Florida defensive lineman Derrick LeBlanc, interior lineman Ashton Sanders, edge rusher Taylor Wein and he joins talented commitment P.J. Adebawore.

Strong’s bother, Maurice Strong, plays along the defensive line at South Alabama where he’s had a productive career.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

Get your OU tickets from SI Tickets HERE.