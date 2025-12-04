Oklahoma's 2026 Linebacker Class Banking on 'Mean Streaks' and Physical Play

The Oklahoma Sooners can close their chapter to the 2026 class. While there are still outstanding players in the country without a pledge that OU and general manager Jim Nagy could theoretically target, the vast majority of their class committed on Wednesday by the afternoon.

In the wake of the Sooners final regular season game, serving as senior day — where linebackers Kip Lewis, Kobie McKinzie and Owen Heinecke — the defense's second unit will be looking to find new talent to make names for themselves over the next few years.

In all, the 2026 class has four linebackers:

Oklahoma coach Brent Venables | BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Jacob Curry

A consensus four-star out of Nease High School in Ponte Verdra Beach, FL, Jacob Curry is the highest rated backer in the class.

Brent Venables describes Curry as an athlete who plays with a "mean streak." "He'll strike you. (He) can run and (has) great instincts," Venables said during his Wednesday Signing Day press conference.

At 6-1 200-pounds, chose Oklahoma over Ohio State and former defensive coordinator Zac Alley at West Virginia.

Beau Jandreau

Beau Jandreau is a consensus three-star recruit from Hamilton High School in Chandler, AZ. He is also the twin brother of Nico Jandreau, a safety, who also commited to the Sooners in the 2026 class.

Venables spoke highly of the Jandreaus, saying that, "The Jandreau brothers are just special people. They've got a great spirit to 'em. They're gonna be leaders and alphas on the first day they get here.

"They'll be a bunch of pigs in the mud with the guys we already have in the locker room," Venables added.

Jandreau is the No. 27 inside linebacker prospect by ESPN and the No. 92 linebacker recruit by Rivals and No. 150 by 247Sports. He chose Oklahoma over Arizona, Oregon, Texas.

Hamilton Huskies Beau and Niko Jandreau | Rob Schumacher/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Kristan Moore

Kristan Moore, a consensus three-star, was a late addition to the 2026 class, having decommitted from North Alabama last week before signing his letter of intent to play in Norman on Wednesday.

Venables credited Nagy and the front office for identifying the talent in Moore, who had previously particiapted in an offseason camp with Oklahoma.

"Kind of a tweener guy," Venables said. "He's played D-end most of his high school career and played some linebacker and played in space this year. Ultra physical. Loves to play the game. Incredibly passionate."

Moore is 6-1, 215 pounds and listed as a top-50 inside linebacker in the country and the No. 45 prospect in the state of Alabama. Interestingly, Moore is now the sixth Alabamian to play his college ball at Oklahoma.

Park Crossing's Marcus Smith (14) is sacked by Selma's Kristan Moore | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK

Dane Bathurst

Dane Bathurst is a four-star prospect by ESPN and a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals. At 6-3, 230 pounds, Bathurst played standing defensive end in Carmel, IN, but Venables recruited and projected him to be a linebacker in their scheme.

Venables lumped Bathurst, originally from Tampa Bay, FL, along with Curry due to their connections to the Sunshine State. 247Sports has Bathurst ranked as the No. 50 linebacker prospect in the country.

Bathurst's journey to Norman started with an original verbal pledge to play for Duke until ultimatley deciding on the Sooners. In addition to Duke, Oklahoma beat out Nebraska and Vanderbilt for his services.