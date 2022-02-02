Oklahoma Lands Florida DB Jamarrien Burt

Cornerbacks coach Jay Valai is on the board with his first commit as a member of the Sooners' staff.

Jay Valai added another commitment to the fold on Wednesday.

Jamarrien Burt, a 3-star defensive back from Ocala, FL, picked the Sooners on National Signing Day.

Burt committed to OU over Utah, Indiana, Missouri and Florida Atlantic, and he is the fourth defensive back Oklahoma added to the 2022 recruiting class.

A big-bodied athlete, Burt stands at 6-foot-1 and 175-pounds, fitting the mold on the back end of the defense the Sooners have recruited over the past three years.

Valai and the entire OU defensive staff were able to make a late impression on Burt, as he visited campus on Jan. 21.

Burt joins in-state stars in Gentry Williams, Jayden Rowe and Robert Spears-Jennings as Oklahoma’s defensive back signees in the 2022 class, a nice haul considering all of the upheaval surrounding the program since the regular season came to a close in Bedlam.

