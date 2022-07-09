Oklahoma Lands Fourth Offensive Line Commit in 2023 Class

Logan Howland, a 6-foot-7 offensive tackle from New Jersey, picked the Sooners over Iowa, Michigan and Miami on Saturday.

For the second time in as many days, Oklahoma has landed an offensive line commitment.

Logan Howland, an offensive tackle from Princeton, NJ, announced his verbal pledge to the Sooners on Saturday, picking OU over Iowa, Miami and Michigan.

Rated a 3-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Howland is Oklahoma offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh’s fourth offensive line commit in the 2023 recruiting class.

Howland is yet another recruit who the Sooners made a big impression on at the ChampU Family BBQ, as the offensive lineman was in Norman during the first weekend of June for an official visit.

A versatile athlete, Howland played both ways at Hun High School last year, mostly drawing attention at tight end.

Howland’s 6-foot-7, 280-pound frame helped facilitate his move to offensive tackle, and converted tight ends have had success moving bodies along the line of scrimmage at Oklahoma.

Overall, Howland is rated as the No. 48-overall tackle in the country by 247 Sports’ composite ranking, and he’s rated the 10th best prospect in New Jersey.

Yesterday, elite offensive tackle prospect Cayden Green also committed to the Sooners, joining Joshua Bates and Heath Ozaeta to form the talented offensive line class for Bedenbaugh.

Howland is now Brent Venables’ 13th commit for the 2023 class, and is the sixth player to commit to the class since Ozaeta picked Oklahoma on June 27.

