Oklahoma Lands Marquee Offensive Line Commitment

Cayden Green announced his commitment to the Sooners over the Missouri Tigers on Friday.

Oklahoma’s July recruiting fireworks continued on Friday.

Bill Bedenbaugh made a major addition to his offensive line, as offensive tackle Cayden Green announced his commitment to the Sooners over Missouri, LSU and Nebraska.

Rated a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Green is a 6-foot-5, 315-pound mauler from Lees Summit, MO.

Per 247 Sports’ composite ranking, Green is the 12th-best offensive tackle in the country, and he is ranked as the No. 92-overall player in the 2023 recruiting class.

In the run game, Green uses his frame to overpower opposing defensive lineman, but his footwork and long arms allow him to repel oncoming rushers in pass protection.

A major win out of the Kansas City area, Green is another positive step for Bedenbaugh as he tries to rebuild the depth in his offensive line room.

In the last two recruiting cycles, the Sooners have only signed four total offensive lineman from the high school ranks. Oklahoma has relied on landing bodies in the transfer portal for depth, but new head coach Brent Venables has made it clear he doesn’t want his program to have to rely pulling huge numbers from the transfer portal every offseason.

Green is the third verbal commitment along the offense line for the Sooners in the 2023 class, as he joins Colorado’s Joshua Bates and Washington product Heath Ozaeta.

The talented offensive lineman is also the fourth recruit to announce his commitment to the Sooners over the last week and a half, starting with Ozaeta on June 27.

OU will have a chance to add another offensive line target on Saturday, as Westfield, NJ, prospect Logan Howland will be deciding between Oklahoma, Miami, Michigan and Iowa.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.