Oklahoma Lands Hawaii Transfer DL Jonah Laulu

Laulu racked up 33 total tackles and four sacks in ten games with the Rainbow Warriors in 2021.

Brent Venables is staying busy in the transfer portal.

For the fourth time this offseason, Oklahoma has dipped into the transfer market and made an addition with a veteran player.

Hawaii defensive lineman Jonah Laulu announced on Thursday that he would be taking his talents to Norman to join the Sooners for the 2022 campaign.

Laulu follows the same mold as other Oklahoma transfer additions Daniel Parker, McKade Mettaeur and Dillion Gabriel in that he is a veteran player who has played a lot of college football.

In three seasons and 24 games with the Rainbow Warriors, Laulu has totaled up 70 career tackles, 19 of which coming for loss, and eight sacks.

His most productive year was his most recent in 2021 by getting 33 of those tackles and four sacks along with a fumble recovery in ten games.

Laulu now joins a defensive line room that has significant talent returning back despite the players who have entered the draft - highlighted by Jalen Redmond and Reggie Grimes.