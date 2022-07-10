Oklahoma Lands Highly Touted DE From Kansas City

Class of 2023 defensive end Adepoju Adebawore announced his verbal commitment to the Sooners on Sunday.

Oklahoma's July recruiting momentum carried into Sunday.

Kansas City defensive end Adepoju "P.J." Adebawore announced his commitment to the Sooners over Georgia, LSU, Missouri and Northwestern on Sunday afternoon.

The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end is Oklahoma’s first defensive line commitment in the 2023 recruiting class.

Rated a 4-star recruit by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Adebawore is a versatile athlete who uses his explosive first step to blow by opposing offensive lineman.

Adebawore was a Class 5 First Team All-State selection last year, as he starred for North Kansas City High School.

Previously, Adebawore visited Norman during OU’s Champ U BBQ in June, and he was offered by Chavis and the Sooners back in February.

Adebawore is defensive ends coach Miguel Chavis' first pickup of the 2023 class, as the new position coach carried his strong showing from the final days of the 2022 class over into this recruiting cycle.

Oklahoma’s 2023 class is now 14 players strong, and is headlined by standout quarterback Jackson Arnold.

Adebawore joins safety Kaleb Spencer and linebackers Phil Picciotti and Samuel Omosigho as Brent Venables' defensive additions to the class so far.

The standout defensive lineman is already Oklahoma's fifth verbal pledge of the month, and is OU's seventh recruiting win since offensive lineman Heath Ozaeta committed to the Sooners on June 27.

Venables and Co. are not done yet this month either, as there are still a number of recruiting targets on OU's board who are scheduled to announce their own commitments before July turns to August.

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.