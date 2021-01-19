Oklahoma lands QB from transfer portal

Sooners bring in former Las Vegas Bishop Gorman prospect Micah Bowens, who didn't get any game action last season as a true freshman at Penn State

Oklahoma landed a commitment from the transfer portal on Tuesday — and it's a quarterback.

Micah Bowens, a transfer from Penn State and a former dual-threat QB prospect from Las Vegas, tweeted today he's headed to Norman.

Bowens entered the transfer portal on Jan. 15.

The 5-foot-11, 196-pound Bowens was a 3-star 2020 prospect out of Bishop Gorman High School, per 247 Sports. He was ranked the No. 3 prospect in Nevada, the No. 16 dual-threat QB in the nation, and No. 420 overall in the 2020 class. ESPN rated Bowens as a 4-star recruit, while Rivals gave him 3 stars.

BOWENS' PENN STATE BIO

Bowens will supplement Lincoln Riley's quarterback group after backups Tanner Mordecai (SMU) and Chandler Morris (TCU) both entered the transfer portal.

The only scholarship quarterback officially on the roster currently is 2020 starter Spencer Rattler. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 overall prospect in the nation, joins the Sooners next week (classes begin Jan. 25).

As a true freshman in 2020, Bowens did not appear in an games for the Nittany Lions.

Under Bishop Gorman coach Kenny Sanchez, Bowens was a three-year letterman, a team captain as a senior and led the Gaels to state titles in both his sophomore and junior seasons and was named team MVP both years.

During his senior year, Bowens threw for 2,148 yards and 23 touchdowns and ran for 589 yards and 13 TDs. As a junior, he threw for 2,770 yards and 29 TDs with 927 yards rushing and 15 scores. He set a school record for total yards (3,763) as a junior and was named the Southwest League's offensive MVP, and also took all-conference honors three times and All-City and Las Vegas Review-Journal All-State accolades twice.