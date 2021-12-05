Oklahoma Lands Spot in Alamo Bowl

The Sooners have never played in the game, and they'll get a chance to match up with the Oregon Ducks on Dec. 29.

With everything that's happened this season, Oklahoma is bound to remember the Alamo.

The Sooners will play in the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 29 against the Oregon Ducks, the bowl announced on Sunday afternoon.

It's Oklahoma's first-ever visit to the Alamo Bowl.

No. 16-ranked OU (10-2) and Oregon (10-3) haven't met since their controversial meeting in Eugene, OR, back in 2006. They also played in the Holiday Bowl in 2005, and met in a regular-season game in Norman in 2004. OU won the first two (31-7 and 17-14) before the final game ended dubiously (34-33).

OU was ranked No. 2 to start this season but fell short of the Big 12 Championship Game, while No. 14 Oregon was picked to win the Pac-12 North and is coming off a loss to Utah in the Pac-12 title game.

The game kicks off at 8:15 p.m. inside the Alamodome and will be televised by ESPN. Ticket information will be announced at later da

It's the first time the Alamo Bowl has featured two 10-win teams, and it's the highest-ranked matchup in the game's history.

It's also the eighth meeting in the history between UO and OU. OU leads the all-time series 6-1, including that setback in 2006.

OU is going into the postseason under interim coach Bob Stoops after Lincoln Riley ducked out to take the job at USC, while Ducks coach Mario Cristobal has been widely reported to be in line to take over at Miami, FL, potentially leaving Oregon with an interim coach as well.

OU is making its 55th bowl appearance, which ranked fourth in the nation, and their 23rd in a row, which is the longest in school history and ranks second nationally behind Georgia's current 25-year bowl streak.