Oklahoma Lands Transfer Offensive Lineman

California offensive lineman McKade Mettauer announced his intentions to transfer to OU on Monday morning.

Offensive line help is on the way for Bill Bedenbaugh.



Former California offensive guard McKade Mettauer announced he will transfer to Oklahoma in 2022 on Twitter.

Hailing from The Woodlands, TX, Mettauer was a three-year starter for the Golden Bears, appearing in 28 of Cal’s last 29 games.

As a junior last season, Mettauer was a Pac-12 honorable mention as voted by the coaches, and he was named to Pro Football Focus’ All-Pac-12 second-team.

Out of high school, Mettauer was rated a 3-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals.

With only offensive tackles Jake Taylor and Jacob Sexton signed in the 2021 class, offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby and Bedenbaugh need to bring in more bodies along the offensive front. Landing Mettauer through the portal was one option for the Sooners if they don’t land another couple of bodies on the interior of the line through the high school ranks.

Chris Murray, Brey Walker and Ian McIver, who are all listed at right guard on OU’s Alamo Bowl depth chart, are all eligible to return to Norman next season if they wish, and Mettauer will be thrown into a position battle if he stays at right guard at Oklahoma.

