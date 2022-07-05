Skip to main content

Oklahoma Lands Verbal Commitment from LB Phil Picciotti

Sooners add another true linebacker prospect to the 2023 recruiting class as Brent Venables' first defensive class begins to fill out.

On the Fourth of July, Oklahoma landed a Philadelphia firecracker.

Phil Picciotti, a 3-star linebacker from the Philly suburb of Perkasie, PA, announced Monday via social media that he’ll play college football for the Sooners.

The 6-foot-3, 225-pound Picciotti picked OU over offers from Auburn, Michigan and Nebraska. He’ll play his senior year at Pennridge High School this fall.

He took his official visit to OU on June 3, then visited Nebraska on June 10, Michigan on June 14 and Auburn on June 24. He also held offers from Penn State, Pittsburgh, Miami, Michigan State, Northwestern, USC, Virginia Tech, West Virginia, Wisconsin and others.

Per 247 Sports’ composite, Picciotti is the 40th-ranked linebacker in the nation and the No. 8-ranked prospect in the state of Pennsylvania. Picciotti is a 4-star prospect and ranks as the No. 11 linebacker in the nation and No. 6 overall in Pennsylvania, per Rivals.

According to MaxPreps, Picciotti made 144 tackles in 12 games last season after compiling 96 in his first two years on varsity. He also has eight quarterback sacks in his high school career. In 2021, he also saw his offensive output grow, as he rushed for 250 yards on 42 carries and scored four touchdowns.

Picciotti is the Sooners’ 10th verbal commitment in the 2023 class and the second linebacker, joining Kaleb Spencer of Chester, VA. Two other commits — Samuel Omosigho and Kade McIntyre — could play outside linebacker or edge rusher or somewhere else. In all, six of the 10 are slotted for offense.

The early signing period begins Dec. 14.

