Oklahoma LB Cole Sullivan Focused Ahead of 'Special' Return Trip to Michigan

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s game against Michigan on Saturday will be a homecoming for linebacker Cole Sullivan.

Sullivan transferred to OU from Michigan after the 2025 season. The 6-foot-4, 231-pound linebacker spent two seasons in Ann Arbor and broke out last year, recording 44 tackles, five tackles for loss, three interceptions, two sacks, a pass breakup, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery in his final campaign with the Wolverines.

Now, Sullivan gets the chance to square off against dozens of familiar faces on the Wolverines' sideline.

“I’m just excited,” Sullivan said. “It’s going to be fun to play against some of my former teammates, some of my good friends over the past few years. Just really looking forward to that.”

Sullivan made his Oklahoma debut on Friday, when the Sooners defeated UTEP 51-0. He finished that game with one solo tackle and a pass breakup.

Michigan, on the other hand, had a tougher time in Week 1. The Wolverines narrowly — and controversially — beat Western Michigan 13-12 on a hail mary from quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Calling Michigan’s offensive effort sluggish in that game might be generous. But Sullivan knows first hand what the Wolverines’ offensive players are capable of when they’re playing their best football.

“(It’s) definitely not going to affect our process this week,” Sullivan said. “We know they’re a good team. To be able to fight back like that shows their resilience.”

Sullivan was a member of Michigan’s squad when the Sooners and Wolverines battled in Norman last year. Oklahoma won that game 24-13, thanks to a strong defensive performance and key plays from quarterback John Mateer.

This time, the Sooners will have to play in Michigan Stadium, commonly known as the Big House. Michigan Stadium has the largest capacity — 107,601 seats — in all of college football.

The former Wolverines linebacker has talked extensively with his teammates about what it will be like to play at the Big House.

“We've talked to him about that since he's been there, so it's nothing new,” senior safety Peyton Bowen said. “It's always like the biggest place in college football, talking about the maize out and stuff. That's one of their traditions for big games and stuff, so I mean to an extent, we're honored, but at the same time, it's like, 'All right, that's how they view us. It's cool. We like that.'”

Sullivan admitted that it will be a memorable experience for him to play in Ann Arbor once again, this time battling against the Wolverines.

But he hasn’t allowed the emotions to creep in as he prepares for Friday’s game.

“We always say it’s a nameless, faceless opponent, so that’s how I’m going to do my best to treat it,” Sullivan said. “Nothing’s going to change in my preparation. Obviously, it’s a special one. But nothing’s going to change my preparation or how I handle myself or before the game.”

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