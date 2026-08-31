Oklahoma's Ryan Fodje Continues to Impress in Latest Show of Versatility

NORMAN — Ryan Fodje was expected to be a starter on Oklahoma’s offensive line this season.

It certainly wasn’t expected that Fodje would be the starter at center, though, after starting four games at right tackle and two at right guard as a freshman.

But when the Sooners’ depth chart for Friday’s season opener against UTEP (7 p.m., SEC Network Plus) was released Monday, Fodje was listed as the starter at center.

“I think I’m beyond the impressed part now after kind of being here for a year, and us being able to see his versatility — his position versatility,” OU coach Brent Venables said. “He’s displayed that since he got here. I would just say it’s an affirmation of who he’s been, just from a consistency standpoint.”

Fodje is listed on the depth chart ahead of Western Kentucky transfer Caleb Nitta and Gunnar Allen.

Freshman Noah Best, who had been part of the three-man group competing to step in for Maikkula with Fodje and Nitta, is listed with Heath Ozaeta as potential starters at right guard.

Fodje worked at center late last season when starter Jake Maikkula was out and right guard Febechi Nwaiwu moved over to start the final two games at center.

That experience helped Fodje prepare when Maikkula went down with an injury in preseason camp.

Offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle downplayed the adjustment a bit Monday.

“Most quarterbacks will probably tell you they’ve taken snaps from a lot of people.” Arbuckle said. “... So it’s just another guy under there. You gotta, just like a receiver, you’ve got to get the chemistry going with them. But they’ve been around each other so much and Ryan’s played a lot on the offensive line, there’s already a lot of chemistry there.”

The night before, Mateer echoed Arbuckle’s comments about the chemistry between the two.

Fodje and Mateer spent some extra time working together after Sunday’s practice.

“He’s been doing a great job, and props to him learning so many different positions. His versatility is huge for himself and his team. It shouldn’t go unspoken.”

Maybe it’s not that the transition is easy, but Fodje has made it look easier than it is.

“What he’s doing is not an easy thing by any stretch,” Venables said. “But he hasn’t flinched in any way. He’s been able to execute at a really high level. There’s got to be a capacity from a mental standpoint, and he’s a really bright guy. So he’s really just undisturbed. He’s a guy that really knows how to put it all together and knows what his role and his part is, and be able to help us continue to execute at a high level.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.