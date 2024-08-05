All Sooners

Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Named to Walter Camp Award Watchlist

The Sooners have produced four Camp Award winners, most recently Baker Mayfield in 2017.

Bryce McKinnis

Jul 16, 2024; Dallas, TX, USA; Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman speaking at Omni Dallas Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Brett Patzke-USA TODAY Sports
Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman has been named to the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award watchlist.

The Walter Camp award is given annually to the nation’s top college football player and is voted on by FBS coaches. Since its inception in 1967, four Sooners have won the Camp Award, tied for second most all-time with Ohio State and trailing USC (7): Steve Owens in 1969, Billy Sims in 1978, Josh Heupel in 2000 and Baker Mayfield in 2017.

The Walter Camp Foundation also names an All-American team, to which Stutsman was named a second-team selection last year. He was also an All-Big 12 First Team selection after recording 104 total tackles and 16 tackles for loss.

“We’re excited,” Stutsman said during SEC Media Days on July 16 in Arlington, Texas. “We’ve trained so much. There’s been a lot of talk. To have the opportunity to go out there and just prove who we are in a new conference, it’s a great opportunity. We’re honored. We’re blessed to be a part of it. It’s a lot of the reason I came back. I wanted to help be there and lead us into that new journey.”

