Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Uncertain on Bowl Status with NFL Draft Looming
Oklahoma linebacker Danny Stutsman’s time donning crimson and cream may be over.
Stutsman, a senior for the Sooners, played his final regular-season game at Oklahoma on Saturday, as OU lost 37-17 to LSU in Baton Rouge. Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6 SEC) is bowl bound, but the question looms large on whether or not Stutsman will participate.
“I haven’t made a decision yet,” Stutsman said. “I’ll take these next few days to really evaluate my options.”
A three-year starter for Oklahoma, Stutsman has played in 47 games for the Sooners. He has logged 366 total tackles, four forced fumbles and three interceptions during his career in Norman.
Stutsman is eligible to play one more game — the bowl game — for Oklahoma. But the linebacker hasn’t decided whether or not he will play in that game.
Stutsman will likely be a first- or second-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft according to most draft analysts.
“I’m happy to be a Sooner, man,” Stutsman said. “One of the proudest things I could ever say.”
Oklahoma has been up-and-down throughout Stutsman’s career.
Stutsman was a freshman in 2021, the final year of the Lincoln Riley era, when the Sooners went 11-2.
Then, OU went 6-7 in 2022, the first year under Brent Venables. The Sooners made strides in his junior season, finishing 10-3 and reaching the Valero Alamo Bowl.
While Stutsman was similarly dominant as a senior, the team — as a whole — regressed.
Oklahoma finished the regular season .500 and needed an upset win over No. 7 Alabama to clinch bowl eligibility. The Sooners finished tied for 13th in the Southeastern Conference in their first year competing in the league.
Stutsman had the chance to declare for the NFL Draft last year, but he opted to stay in Norman. And even with a disappointing season, he’s glad he did.
“The bond I built with these guys, the team, to be a part of team 130, obviously the first year in the SEC wasn’t the way we wanted to,” Stutsman said. “But you look at the win last week and being able to go to all these stadiums and experience that, play against the best competition in the world, I’d do it all over again 100 percent. I love these guys. Being with (defensive coordinator) Zac Alley and getting to experience his defense, his mindset, I’ve learned a lot from him.”
Stutsman is known as a vocal leader for the Sooners. This year has made him even more so.
The Sooners have dealt with key injuries on both sides of the ball, forcing many underclassmen to get reps in big games throughout the season. In addition to the coaching staff, Stutsman was responsible for helping the younger guys adjust better.
That’s something Stutsman believes will help him be a leader at the next level, too.
“Since January they’ve shown up every single day and they’ve worked their tails off,” Stutsman said. “I’m really proud of the fight of this team. We never gave up. There were a lot of times throughout the season that it’d be easy to just quit — our team never did that once.”
To be such a strong leader this year, Stutsman had to become one. His three years before helped mold Stutsman into the energetic, vocal star that he is in the middle of OU’s defense.
“ I couldn’t do it without the other guys, my teammates, the strength staff, Coach (Brent) Venables and the character he’s instilled in me,” Stutsman said. “From where I am today, (it was) a lot of hard work.”
Oklahoma’s postseason fate will be unveiled on Sunday, Dec. 8, when teams are invited to bowl games. Stutsman will likely make his announcement on whether or not he will play in the game in the next week.