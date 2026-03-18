Three Players Who Will Decide Oklahoma’s March Madness Run

NORMAN — Oklahoma’s NCAA Tournament run begins on Friday.

The 4-seeded Sooners will take on the 14-seeded Idaho Vandals at the Lloyd Noble Center, with the victor advancing to play the winner of 5-seeded Michigan State and 12-seeded Colorado State on Sunday.

Jennie Baranczyk’s team will need big performances from All-American Raegan Beers and freshman sensation Aaliyah Chavez, but they’ll need contributions from up and down the roster to return to the Sweet 16 for the second-straight year.

Here are the Sooners’ three X-factors as they begin their 2026 NCAA Tournament run on Friday.

Forward Brooklyn Stewart

Oklahoma forward Brooklyn Stewart drives against Florida. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Freshman Brooklyn Stewart emerged as a key member of Baranczyk’s bench.

When Beatrice Culliton was injured, Stewart was forced into action in the minutes when Beers was off the floor, and she flourished.

Stewart kept OU in its regular-season contest with LSU early, though the game eventually got away from the Sooners, and she’ll have to hold down the fort again anytime Beers is on the bench during the NCAA Tournament.

In 15.9 minutes per game, she added 6.8 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists — and she only got better as she got deeper into SEC play.

Forward Sahara Williams

Oklahoma forward Sahara Williams sets to shoot at the Lloyd Noble Center. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Though Chavez and Beers control so much of what Oklahoma does when it steps onto the floor, Sahara Williams is the emotional leader of the team.

When Williams is at her best on both ends of the floor, her fire and intensity force every other Sooner to raise their level to match Williams.

Williams is OU’s third-leading scorer (12.5 points per game) and is the team’s second-leading rebounder (7.9 points), but she also can add a key dimension to Oklahoma’s offense on her best days.

She’s rarely going to light it up from deep, but if she hits a shot or two from beyond the arc — especailly in the first quarter — teams have to decide if they’re going to continue to leave Williams unguarded from deep, or if they’re going to take a step or two out to slow down Williams at the risk of giving Beers more room to operate in the lane.

A Williams hot streak can help flip a game for the Sooners, which could be necessary if OU gets to the Second Round and beyond.

Guard Payton Verhulst

Oklahoma forward Payton Verhulst looks before throwing a pass against Oklahoma State. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Payton Verhulst has had an odd final season at Oklahoma.

She still brings plenty — whether it be size on the defensive end of the floor, rebounding or playmaking on the offensive end — but she has looked uncomfortable at times.

In her first two years with the Sooners, Verhulst had the keys to the offense. Now, Chavez runs the show, forcing Verhulst into an off-ball role more often.

As a result, Verhulst’s scoring dropped from 14.9 points per game a year ago to 11.9 points per game this season.

Perhaps the biggest hit has come in Verhulst’s shooting from deep.

She knocked down 35.2 percent of her attempts from 3 a year ago, and she’s now shooting 29.0 percent from deep.

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Much like with Williams, every single 3 from Verhulst stresses a defense, which could open up more space for Beers or for Chavez to attack the paint.

If Verhulst can put things back together from deep in March, Oklahoma’s offense can jump to the next level, which is a scary thought for any team in the Sacramento 4 Region.

Tip-off between the Sooners and the Vandals is scheduled for 9 p.m. on Friday, and the game will air on ESPN.