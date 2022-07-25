Skip to main content

Oklahoma LB David Ugwoegbu Named to Butkus Award Watch List

The senior linebacker was the latest Sooner to be named to a prestigious award watch list on Monday.

The preseason honors continue to roll in for Oklahoma.

OU linebacker David Ugwoegbu was named to the Butkus Award watch list on Monday morning.

Named after Dick Butkus, the award is presented annually to the nation’s best linebacker.

Last year, Ugwoegbu racked up 49 tackles for the Sooners, including 1.5 tackles for loss.

Throughout his Oklahoma career, the Katy, TX, product has appeared in 37 games, totaling a pair of quarterback sacks and a memorable interception against Oklahoma State during OU’s 2020 Bedlam victory.

Now under the tutelage of Brent Venables and defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Ted Roof, Ugwoegbu is hoping to take his game to another level in 2022. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Ugwoegbu is looking to become the fifth Butkus Award winner in OU’s history, following in the footsteps of two-time winner Brian Bosworth (1985, 1986), Rocky Calmus (2001) and Teddy Lehman (2003).

Fifty-one linebackers were named to the watch list on Monday, but its just the first step in the process.

On Oct. 31 the semifinalists will be named, and the finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 21.

The 2022 Butkus Award Winner will be announced on or before Dec. 7, though any linebacker in the country is eligible to win the award regardless of if they were named to the watch list or not. 

Want to join the discussion? Click here to become a member of the AllSooners message board community today!

Sign up for your premium membership to AllSooners.com today, and get access to the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow AllSooners on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest OU news.

In This Article (1)

Oklahoma Sooners
Oklahoma Sooners

Jordan Kelley practice
Football

2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: DL Jordan Kelley

By Ryan Chapman2 hours ago
Generic - OU baseball
Baseball

Oklahoma Baseball: Sooners Make Big Transfer Addition to Bullpen

By Josh Callaway12 hours ago
Jalil Farooq twitter
Football

2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: WR Jalil Farooq

By John E. HooverJul 24, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Generic - Stadium'
Football

OT Payton Kirkland Picks Texas Over Oklahoma and Others

By Ryan ChapmanJul 23, 2022 7:36 PM EDT
FB - Tawee Walker
Football

2022 Oklahoma Breakout Player: RB Tawee Walker

By John E. HooverJul 23, 2022 8:00 AM EDT
Joshua Eaton
Football

To Brent Venables, Oklahoma CB Joshua Eaton is Now 'Serious About His Future'

By John E. HooverJul 22, 2022 7:53 PM EDT
FB - Brayden Willis
Football

Oklahoma TE Brayden Willis Named to Mackey Award Watch List

By Josh CallawayJul 22, 2022 12:35 PM EDT
SB - Fale Aviu
Softball

Report: Oklahoma's Fale Aviu to Join North Carolina's Coaching Staff

By Ryan ChapmanJul 22, 2022 8:00 AM EDT