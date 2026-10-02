Oklahoma LB James Nesta is 'Putting it All Together' in Year 3

NORMAN — The Sooners badly needed one of their linebackers to step up, and junior James Nesta has done just that.

Nesta, who played sparingly over his first two seasons at Oklahoma, has logged 16 total tackles, seven solo tackles, a quarterback hurry, a pass breakup and a fumble recovery through four games. His presence has been valuable with Kip Lewis, Owen Heinecke and Cole Sullivan all dealing with injuries throughout the first month of the 2026 season.

“He’s been amazing,” Lewis said. “You've been able to see him just keep growing and growing.”

Nesta came to Oklahoma as a 4-star prospect, per On3 and 247Sports, but it took him time to find his footing in Norman.

The 6-foot-3, 230-pound linebacker appeared in just one game as a true freshman in 2024. Nesta played in all 13 games for the Sooners last year, but most of his appearances came on special teams.

OU retained Lewis and Heinceke while also adding Sullivan from the portal. But the Sooners saw standout linebackers Sammy Omosigho and Kobie McKinzie transfer portal, and Kendal Daniels — who primarily played at the cheetah position — ran out of eligibility after 2025. (The cheetah position is a hybrid role that combines the duties of a linebacker and a defensive back).

The Sooners already planned to integrate Nesta into the game plan more regularly in 2026. And because of the circumstances, his role has been even more notable than expected.

Oklahoma linebacker James Nesta prepares to make a tackle against Michigan. | Carson Field / Sooners On SI

Sullivan and Lewis both suffered injuries against Michigan, while Heinecke sustained a hamstring injury against Georgia. Sullivan has not appeared in a game since his injury on Sept. 12, Lewis returned against UGA after missing the New Mexico game, and Heinecke’s status for the rest of the season hasn’t been confirmed yet.

Nesta has remained healthy for the first third of OU’s season, and he has made the most of his opportunities.

The junior has finished each of the Sooners’ first four games with a Pro Football Focus (PFF) defensive grade above 63. He put together a rather impressive performance against Georgia, logging a 68.1 defensive grade and a 78 tackling grade.

“(Him) putting it all together… I just love seeing it,” Lewis said.

Even if Sullivan and Heinecke return to full health, Nesta still figures to be an important defensive piece moving forward this year. Plus, Heinecke and Lewis are both currently playing their final college football seasons, meaning that his role will likely only grow with time.

Judging off his first two seasons of development, Lewis believes that Nesta is a star in the making.

“Seeing from when he was just freshman year to now — now he's James Nesta,” Lewis said. “Now he's his own man. It's been amazing seeing it.”

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