Oklahoma LB James Nesta 'Comfortable' as he Enters Biggest Role yet

NORMAN — Entering his junior year, Oklahoma linebacker James Nesta has logged only 46 snaps as a college football player.

Even so, Nesta feels ready to take on a significant role in 2026.

“I'm the most comfortable I've ever been right now,” Nesta said. “I’m in a great spot.”

Nesta stands 6-foot-3 and weighs 230 pounds. 247Sports and On3 graded him as a 4-star prospect from the Class of 2024.

Despite his prior blue-chip status, Nesta didn’t get too many opportunities to contribute on defense during his first two seasons. He appeared in only one game as a true freshman in 2024 before playing just 40 defensive snaps in 2025.

Nesta, however, got plenty of opportunities on special teams last year.

The linebacker played 117 snaps on punt returns, punt coverage, kick returns and kick coverage. The Sooners used him the most on kick returns, as he logged 39 snaps on those sets, but he played more than 15 snaps on each of those formations.

Though his defensive role wasn’t a significant one last year, Nesta’s time on special teams made him know that he belongs.

“Last year, getting my feet wet… the confidence I have this year is not even close to the confidence I had last year,” Nesta said. “Just knowing what to do and the ins and the outs.”

The 2026 season sets up for Nesta to take his biggest role yet.

Oklahoma retained Kip Lewis and Owen Heinecke while also adding Cole Sullivan — a former Michigan standout — from the transfer portal. But the Sooners also saw two of their linebackers from last year, Sammy Omosigho and Kobie McKinzie, enter the transfer portal, while Kendal Daniels played his final college football game on Dec. 19.

Nesta may never take starting reps in 2026, but he’ll almost certainly be a key factor in OU’s linebacker room. And, physically, he feels prepared for his new role.

“I feel like with (former strength and conditioning coach Jerry Schmidt) over the years, I kind of had already been doing that, so I didn't really have to build it up all right now,” Nesta said.

From a mental standpoint, Nesta has looked up to Lewis and Heinecke, both of whom have significantly more experience than him.

Lewis is entering his fifth season at OU, and he has compiled 209 tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and five sacks throughout his college career. Heinecke broke out in 2025 and ended the season with 74 tackles, 12 tackles for loss and three sacks.

Lewis and Heinecke will be the foundation of Oklahoma’s linebacker rooms this year — but it will be the final college season for both of them.

Nesta believes that the lessons learned from those two will help him thrive, both in the short term and in the long term.

“The way they get ready for the game, the way they study film… there's just little tiny things day in, day out that I always ask them,” Nesta said. “Just, you know, someone that's been there and done that, are great players, just easy to pick up on.”

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