Oklahoma LB Kobie McKinzie 'Looking Forward to Challenge' of Facing Michigan
NORMAN — Now in his fourth year at Oklahoma, Kobie McKinzie started in the Sooners' season opener for the first time on Saturday.
McKinzie, a senior linebacker, made only his third career start in OU’s 35-3 win against Illinois State.
McKinzie played a reserve role to Sooners legend Danny Stutsman, now a New Orleans Saint, at middle linebacker during his first three years in Norman.
In the modern era of the transfer portal, it would have been easy for him to enter the transfer portal after any of his three seasons. But McKinzie had faith that he would eventually become a staple for the Sooners’ defense.
And Saturday’s Week 1 start was the product of his loyalty to OU.
“It’s just a testament to never stray from the course,” McKinzie said. “I couldn’t be more thankful for the people that I have in my circle. It’s so easy to leave and try and do something different. I love this place; I genuinely do.”
Overall, No. 18-ranked Oklahoma’s defense was stellar against Illinois State.
The unit’s only points allowed came after OU (1-0) quarterback John Mateer threw an interception and set the Redbirds up with great field position. Still, the Sooners’ defense held them to three points on the possession.
Illinois State registered only 151 total yards and 34 passing yards.
Individually, McKinzie assisted on four tackles and also logged a quarterback hurry and 0.5 tackles for loss.
But as good as McKinzie and OU’s other defenders were against the Redbirds, the linebacker sees plenty that the Sooners can improve upon before hosting No. 15 Michigan (1-0) this week.
“We did really well Saturday, but we could have tightened up on some things,” McKinzie said. “Excluding a couple of big plays, we played really well. If we can eliminate that, I think we’re going to give ourselves a really good chance.”
Almost a third of Illinois State’s offensive output came from two plays: rushes from running back Wenkers Wright and quarterback Tommy Rittenhouse that went for 24 and 23 yards, respectively.
McKinzie attributes those lapses to communication errors that the Sooners must shore up before hosting the Wolverines — but he doesn’t feel like they’re far off.
“It’s not rocket science communication,” McKinzie said. “It’s little things, very little. We all know the smallest things have the biggest consequences. We just have to continue to clean up little things, and I think we’ll be great.”
As special as McKinzie’s Week 1 start was, he doesn’t want that to be the biggest highlight of his senior season.
McKinzie wants to be similarly productive against some of the best offenses that the Sooners face throughout their 2025 campaign.
And that starts with OU’s battle against a Michigan team with an elite run game.
Running back Justice Haynes ran for 159 yards and three touchdowns in the Wolverines' season-opening win against New Mexico, and true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood — the No. 1 recruit in the Class of 2025 — gives Michigan another avenue to run the ball.
McKinzie recognizes the challenge that Michigan poses, and he believes that he and his teammates are ready for it.
“They want to run the ball downhill; I love it, I really do,” McKinzie said. “I feel like that’s where I really excel in my game. I couldn’t be more excited. I’m looking forward to the challenge. I can’t wait for Saturday to be here.”