Oklahoma Legend Baker Mayfield Right to Feel 'Disrespected,' per Sooners Legend

Football season is just around the corner. And naturally, Baker Mayfield has found his name in headlines as a result.

The former Oklahoma quarterback was unable to come to an agreement with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for a long-term contract during the offseason. According to multiple sources, the Bucs offered Mayfield a two-year deal that he ultimately didn’t sign. Mayfield sounded off at the team’s press conference on Thursday, saying he felt “disrespected a little bit.”

According to Gerald McCoy — another OU legend who previously played for the Buccaneers — Mayfield’s feelings aren’t invalid.

“I understand his frustration because Baker said, ‘I think I’m a franchise guy. They told me I’m a franchise guy,’” McCoy said on NFL Network on Sunday. “Well, if the team tells you you’re a franchise guy and then they come to you with two years, that’s not the message to send.”

.@Geraldini93 voices his take on the Baker Mayfield contract situation in Tampa 👇 pic.twitter.com/wPDO4R6vxF — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 2, 2026

The Buccaneers selected McCoy third overall in the 2010 NFL Draft, and the defensive lineman spent nine seasons with the team. McCoy was a star throughout his time in Tampa Bay, making the Pro Bowl six times and earning First Team All-Pro honors in 2013.

Collectively, however, the Buccaneers were never any good during his time there.

Tampa Bay didn’t reach the playoffs for 12 seasons in a row from 2008 to 2019. During that dreadful period, the Buccaneers’ quarterback room was a revolving door: Jeff Garcia, Brian Griese, Josh Freeman, Ryan Fitzpatrick, Josh McCown and Jameis Winston all started for the team.

McCoy believes that the lack of stability behind center led to the team’s poor performance.

“We haven’t had a lot of franchise quarterbacks,” McCoy said. “All those quarterbacks that came before, we won nothing.”

The Buccaneers signed a franchise quarterback — Tom Brady — in 2020 and instantly saw results. Tampa Bay won Super Bowl LV in its first season with Brady and reached the playoffs in each of the next two seasons before the legendary quarterback’s retirement.

“You bring in a franchise guy, you win a championship,” McCoy said.

Mayfield had big shoes to fill when he arrived in Tampa Bay.

The signal caller played his first four NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns before playing for the Carolina Panthers and the Los Angeles Rams in 2022. Tampa Bay signed him to a one-year deal ahead of its 2023 campaign.

Despite Brady’s absence, Mayfield played admirably during his first season with the Bucs and took them back to the playoffs. He earned a three-year contract extension after his successful first year.

The Buccaneers again reached the playoffs in 2024 with Mayfield behind center, but they narrowly missed the postseason in 2025 and finished 8-9.

In three seasons with the Bucs, Mayfield has completed 66.3 percent of his passes for 12,237 yards, 95 touchdowns and 37 interceptions.

Mayfield’s time in Tampa Bay hasn’t been perfect. But he’s been far better than any of the quarterbacks who lined up behind center during McCoy’s time with the Bucs.

And because of that, McCoy can sympathize with Mayfield’s current attitude toward the franchise.

“Do you know how hard it is to follow a guy like Tom Brady? Baker Mayfield has done it,” McCoy said. “He’s taken his team to the playoffs in two of his three years — that’s a franchise guy. We didn’t make those playoffs while I was here with all of those quarterbacks. He comes in and the playoff streak continues. That’s a franchise guy to me.”

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook and X for the latest news.