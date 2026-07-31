Baker Mayfield Spearheads Trio of Former Oklahoma QBs Entering Critical 2026 Seasons

Baker Mayfield is entering another key season, but he’s not the only former Oklahoma quarterback who needs to bounce back in 2026.

Mayfield is in the midst of a contract negotiation with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers that took a turn on Thursday when he voiced his disappointment, positing that he feels “disrespected a little bit.”

"To feel disrespected a little bit, and that's really the disappointing part."



Bucs QB Baker Mayfield's full statement on not having a new contract heading into training camp ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/wIRBMuHVCj — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 30, 2026

The man who replaced him in Norman, Kyler Murray, begins a new adventure in Minnesota this year — one that could shape how he’s viewed by the league in the coming years.

Murray’s replacement, Jalen Hurts, is in a different spot.

He’s a champion, but his Philadelphia Eagles are looking for stability after a wild four-year stretch that has included two Super Bowl appearances and two disappointing finishes.

Things Could Get Awkward in Tampa

Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) at the line of scrimmage in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mayfield has endured more difficult spots in his career.

After seemingly getting handed the keys in Cleveland, disagreements with then-head coach Kevin Stefanski and the organization sent Mayfield into NFL purgatory.

He had to earn a spot in Carolina before landing with the Rams mid-season, but Tampa Bay eventually took a shot on the former No. 1 overall pick.

He threw for 4,044 yards and 28 scores in 2023 before leading the Buccaneers to a 10-7 season in 2024 with 4,500 passing yards, 41 touchdowns and 16 picks.

He regressed in 2025, throwing for 3,693 yards, 26 touchdowns and 11 interceptions while playing through injuries.

A strong year in 2026 will ensure Mayfield gets paid — in Tampa or elsewhere — otherwise Mayfield could play franchise tag roulette with the Buccaneers and be another injury-riddled season away from relocating yet again.

Murray Has to Make Most of Minnesota Opportunity

Kyler Murray's time with Arizona came to an end as he looks for a fresh start in Minnesota. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Murray actually made a major move this offseason.

No blame in Arizona was laid at the feet of any single person, but Murray never lived up to his draft position for the Cardinals.

Arizona finished above .500 once in his seven seasons, and he started every regular season game just three times.

Minnesota’s mismanagement of the Sam Darnold situation and the poor season from J.J. McCarthy have opened a door, however.

The Vikings are in a much better position than Arizona ever was with talent in place around Murray.

He needs to show he was a victim of circumstance as opposed to a part of the problem in 2026, or it’s unlikely that a franchise will hand him the keys going forward.

Hurts Looking to Lead Philadelphia Back to the Top

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs a drill during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex. Bill Streicher/Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Eagles have perhaps had the weirdest run in the NFL over the last five years.

Nick Sirianni has led the team to the playoffs in each of those seasons, which has included two trips to the Super Bowl and a triumph over Kansas City two years ago.

But the team completely ran out of gas in 2023, eventually losing in the Wild Card round to Tampa Bay, and the 49ers dumped Philadelphia out of the playoffs unceremoniously in the Wild Card round last year.

Much of the attention has been placed on the team’s odd relationship with receiver A.J. Brown that ended in a deal to send him to the Patriots.

Sirianni always seems on the verge of getting tossed to the curb when things go sideways, which presents Hurts with a big opportunity in 2026.

He can settle things, especially if he notches a third-straight NFC East title, with a good year.

Hurts’ massive five-year extension was signed in 2023, and he can set himself up as a lifelong great with the Eagles if he can again push the team deep into the NFC playoffs.

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