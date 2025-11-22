Oklahoma Likely to Face Full Strength Missouri per Friday Availability Report
It appears Oklahoma will get Missouri’s best shot.
The Tigers’ starting quarterback, Beau Pribula, was upgraded to available for Saturday’s showdown by not appearing on Friday’s SEC Availability Report.
Pribula suffered a lower leg injury in Missouri’s loss to Vanderbilt, and he hasn’t appeared since.
Pribula has completed 69.6 percent of his passes this year for 1,685 yards and 11 touchdowns, though he has thrown seven interceptions.
But the No. 22-ranked Tigers will likely have him back as they try to upend No. 8 Oklahoma’s season.
For the Sooners’ part, they’ll be working without a few pieces.
Defensive end R Mason Thomas and defensive back Gentry Williams were both downgraded from questionable to doubtful on the report.
Thomas injured his quad early in Oklahoma's win over Tennessee in the process of returning Joey Aguilar's fumble all the way back to the end zone for a touchdown.
Williams hasn't featured since he exited on the first drive of OU's win over South Carolina.
Running back Jovantae Barnes and offensive guard Heath Ozaeta were both ruled out for the contest, as was defensive back Kendel Dolby. This marked the first time all week that Dolby appeared on the availability report.
OU was already going to be without offensive linemen Troy Everett, Jacob Sexton and Jake Taylor, who have been ruled out of every SEC contest this year.
Running backs Xavier Robinson and Tory Blaylock did not appear on the availability report, though it’s unclear if either back will be 100 percent on Saturday.
Robinson had to go to the injury tent in the second half against Alabama, and while he did return to the game, he was not as effective late.
As a result, OU coach Brent Venables said the Sooners will have to lean on the depth of the offense to keep the rushing game going against Missouri.
“It’s going to be tested, no question,” Venables said. “So hopeful we can stay healthy and we’re probably going to spread it out a little more to kind of manage the next few weeks.”
The Sooners and the Tigers will meet at 11 a.m. on Saturday at Owen Field, and the contest will be broadcast on ABC.