Ten Oklahoma Players Receive Invites to NFL Scouting Combine

The Sooners will be well-represented in Indianapolis.

The National Football League released its list of 319 players invited to this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, which will be held at the Lucas Oil Stadium from Feb. 23 to March 2.

Of those 319, 10 players from Oklahoma’s 2025 squad received invites: wide receiver Deion Burks, tight end Jaren Kanak, offensive lineman Febechi Nwaiwu, defensive linemen R Mason Thomas, Gracen Halton, Marvin Jones Jr. and Damonic Williams, linebackers Kendal Daniels and Owen Heinecke and defensive back Robert Spears-Jennings.

Burks spent two seasons with the Sooners after beginning his college career at Purdue. Injuries shortened his 2024 campaign, but he was able to stay healthy in 2025, finishing his final year of eligibility with 620 yards and four touchdowns on 57 catches.

Kanak played three seasons at linebacker for the Sooners before switching to tight end for his senior season. In his lone offensive season, Kanak registered 533 receiving yards on 44 receptions.

A former walk-on, Nwaiwu played the 2024 and 2025 seasons in Norman after a couple of years at North Texas. The offensive guard was among the nation’s best pass blockers in 2025, logging a 91.6 Pro Football Focus (PFF) pass-blocking grade.

It’s unsurprising that seven of OU’s 10 representatives hail from the defensive side, as the Sooners’ defense was among the nation’s best in 2025.

Thomas earned First Team All-SEC honors as a senior in 2025. Despite missing a handful of games, the defensive end recorded 26 total tackles, 18 solo tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, 6.5 sacks and a defensive touchdown.

Oklahoma defensive lineman Gracen Halton | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

Halton, like Thomas, spent his entire college career at OU. The defensive tackle had his best season in 2025 and finished the year with 33 total tackles, seven tackles for loss, seven pass breakups, 3.5 sacks and a defensive touchdown.

After stops at Florida State and Georgia, Jones exhausted his final year of eligibility at Oklahoma. In his lone season in Norman, Jones was a key contributor and totaled 21 tackles, five tackles for loss and two sacks.

Williams also transferred onto OU’s defensive line, coming from TCU ahead of the 2024 season. He was a team captain as a senior and went for 27 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and a forced fumble in 2025.

Like Jones, Daniels spent only one season at OU, as he transferred from Oklahoma State in 2025. The OSU transfer started all 13 games at cheetah — a hybrid of linebacker and defensive back — and tallied 53 tackles and nine tackles for loss.

Heinecke broke out in 2025 after playing a reserve role on OU’s defense in each of the previous two seasons. The linebacker finished second on the team with 74 tackles, and he also logged 12 tackles for loss, four pass breakups and three sacks.

Spears-Jennings started 12 games at safety in 2025. He ended the year with 59 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and an interception.

The NFL Combine is an annual event that gives outgoing college players the chance to perform physical and mental tests in front of professional coaches and executives.

Ultimately, the Combine is an opportunity for players to bolster their stock ahead of the NFL Draft, which will be held in Pittsburgh from April 23 to April 25.