All Sooners

Oklahoma Linebacker Beats Deadline, Enters Transfer Portal

The timing of Lewis Carter's departure is interesting as the Sooners' roster flux continues.

John E. Hoover

Oklahoma linebacker Lewis Carter
Oklahoma linebacker Lewis Carter / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

On the final day before the transfer portal closes, Oklahoma has lost another linebacker.

Lewis Carter, a sophomore from Tampa, FL, has announced his intention to leave, according to a Twitter post from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Carter, a 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker who was a high school All-American and earned 4-star recognition from 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, played in all 25 games in his college career as a backup linebacker and occasional special teams star.

He logged 21 tackles this season, including two tackles for loss, as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovered. 

As a true freshman last season,  Carter had seven tackles with a half TFL and one QB hurry. 

At Tampa Catholic, Carter earned 3-star recognition from On3 as he compiled more than 300 career tackles with 10 TFLs, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered. 

The Under Armour All-American chose OU over Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina and others. 

Sunday is the final day for the winter portal window to be open for players who want to be eligible to play in 2025. OU has now lost 26 players to the transfer portal, including three linebackers: Carter, Phil Picciotti and Dasan McCullough. Seven players from the Sooner defense have entered the portal.

Carter, however, is the first to jump since Saturday’s news that linebackers coach and defensive cords Zac Alley is taking the DC job at West Virginia. 

The NCAA Transfer Portal opens again in the spring, from April 16-25. Players whose head coaches leave also can enter the portal any time, as can graduate students.

Published
John E. Hoover
JOHN E. HOOVER

John is an award-winning journalist whose work spans five decades in Oklahoma, with multiple state, regional and national awards as a sportswriter at various newspapers. During his newspaper career, John covered the Dallas Cowboys, the Kansas City Chiefs, the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, the Arkansas Razorbacks and much more. In 2016, John changed careers, migrating into radio and launching a YouTube channel, and has built a successful independent media company, DanCam Media. From there, John has written under the banners of Sporting News, Sports Illustrated, Fan Nation and a handful of local and national magazines while hosting daily sports talk radio shows in Oklahoma City, Tulsa and statewide. John has also spoken on Capitol Hill in Oklahoma City in a successful effort to put more certified athletic trainers in Oklahoma public high schools. Among the dozens of awards he has won, John most cherishes his national "Beat Writer of the Year" from the Associated Press Sports Editors, Oklahoma's "Best Sports Column" from the Society of Professional Journalists, and Two "Excellence in Sports Medicine Reporting" Awards from the National Athletic Trainers Association. John holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from East Central University in Ada, OK. Born and raised in North Pole, Alaska, John played football and wrote for the school paper at Ada High School in Ada, OK. He enjoys books, movies and travel, and lives in Broken Arrow, OK, with his wife and two kids.

Home/Football