Oklahoma Linebacker Beats Deadline, Enters Transfer Portal
On the final day before the transfer portal closes, Oklahoma has lost another linebacker.
Lewis Carter, a sophomore from Tampa, FL, has announced his intention to leave, according to a Twitter post from On3’s Hayes Fawcett.
Carter, a 6-foot, 223-pound linebacker who was a high school All-American and earned 4-star recognition from 247 Sports, Rivals and ESPN, played in all 25 games in his college career as a backup linebacker and occasional special teams star.
He logged 21 tackles this season, including two tackles for loss, as well as a forced fumble and a fumble recovered.
As a true freshman last season, Carter had seven tackles with a half TFL and one QB hurry.
At Tampa Catholic, Carter earned 3-star recognition from On3 as he compiled more than 300 career tackles with 10 TFLs, four interceptions, four forced fumbles and three fumbles recovered.
The Under Armour All-American chose OU over Auburn, Clemson, North Carolina and others.
Sunday is the final day for the winter portal window to be open for players who want to be eligible to play in 2025. OU has now lost 26 players to the transfer portal, including three linebackers: Carter, Phil Picciotti and Dasan McCullough. Seven players from the Sooner defense have entered the portal.
Carter, however, is the first to jump since Saturday’s news that linebackers coach and defensive cords Zac Alley is taking the DC job at West Virginia.
The NCAA Transfer Portal opens again in the spring, from April 16-25. Players whose head coaches leave also can enter the portal any time, as can graduate students.