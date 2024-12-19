Oklahoma Linebacker Danny Stutsman Named Consensus All-American
NORMAN – Oklahoma senior linebacker Danny Stutsman has been named a 2024 Consensus All-American, the NCAA announced on Thursday.
Stutsman becomes the 83rd consensus All-American in Oklahoma football history and the first since wide receiver CeeDee Lamb in 2019.
The Windermere, Florida, native is the first Sooner linebacker to earn consensus All-American honors since Curtis Lofton in 2007 and only the ninth linebacker in school history to achieve this distinction. Notably, four players have received the honor twice, bringing the total number of consensus All-American linebackers at OU to 13.
With 83 all-time consensus All-Americans, Oklahoma ranks sixth among all FBS programs. The Sooners' 81 consensus selections since 1950 lead the nation, and since 2000, OU has produced 31 consensus All-Americans, tied for second nationally with Ohio State behind Alabama.
The NCAA defines a Consensus All-American as a player who earns first-team recognition from at least two of five major All-America selectors: the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA), Associated Press (AP), Football Writers Association of America (FWAA), Sporting News, and the Walter Camp Foundation. Stutsman was named to the first-team by the Walter Camp Foundation and AFCA last week and earned second-team honors from the AP, FWAA, and Sporting News this week. He was one of only three linebackers nationwide to receive first-team recognition from multiple selectors, alongside Iowa’s Jay Higgins and Buffalo’s Shaun Dolac.
Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Adds FWAA All-America Honor
Stutsman has been a standout performer for the Sooners in 2024, starting all 12 games at middle linebacker. He ranks fourth in the SEC and 24th nationally with 109 total tackles, averaging 9.1 tackles per game (4th in SEC, 22nd nationally). His contributions also include 8.0 tackles for loss, one sack, and three quarterback hurries.
In a standout performance on Nov. 9 against Missouri, Stutsman recorded a career-high 19 tackles, the most by a Sooner since the 2018 season. He registered double-digit tackles four times this year, including three games with 15 or more tackles, and led the Sooners in tackles in eight of their 12 games.
Over his illustrious career, Stutsman has appeared in 47 games and started 37 consecutive contests. He ranks ninth in Oklahoma history with 376 career tackles and is tied for fifth among OU inside linebackers with 36.0 career tackles for loss. He has also recorded 8.0 sacks and three interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown. With 109 tackles this season, he became the first Sooner since Travis Lewis (2008-10) to register triple-digit tackles in three consecutive seasons.
A team captain for the past two seasons, Stutsman served as a game captain 10 times over the last three years, including six times in 2024. He was voted a permanent team captain at the conclusion of his sophomore season in 2022 and was again elected captain for the 2023 season.
Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6 SEC) will face Navy (9-3, 6-2 AAC) in the 2024 Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, at 11 a.m. CT in Fort Worth, Texas. The game will be broadcast live on ESPN.