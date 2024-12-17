Oklahoma LB Danny Stutsman Adds FWAA All-America Honor
By OU Media Relations
NORMAN — University of Oklahoma senior linebacker Danny Stutsman was named to the Football Writers Association of America All-America Second Team, the FWAA announced Tuesday.
The FWAA honor marks Stutsman’s fourth All-America award from the five selectors recognized by the NCAA, with the Sporting News set to announce its team Wednesday. Stutsman was named a first-team All-American by the Walter Camp Foundation and the American Football Coaches Association last week and was second-team AP All-America.
He was also a finalist for the Butkus Award and was a first-team All-SEC selection by the league’s coaches and media.
The NCAA’s consensus All-America team will be announced Thursday.
Stutsman has started all 12 games at middle linebacker this season and ranks fourth in the SEC and 24th nationally with his team-high 109 total tackles. The fourth-year player from Windermere, FL, also ranks fourth in the SEC and 22nd nationally by averaging 9.1 tackles per game. He has added 8.0 tackles for loss, one sack and three QB hurries to his ledger this season.
Against Missouri on Nov. 9, Stutsman logged a career-high 19 tackles, including 10 in the first half. His 19 tackles were the most by a Sooner since the 2018 season. He logged double-digit tackles four times and at least 15 tackles three times this season, and led the Sooners in tackles in eight of 12 games.
Stutsman has played in 47 career games and started each of his last 37 (all over the last three seasons), totaling 376 career tackles to rank ninth in Oklahoma history. He is tied for fifth among OU inside linebackers with his 36.0 career tackles for loss. He also totaled 8.0 career sacks and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown. With 109 tackles this season, Stutsman has registered triple-digit tackles in three consecutive campaigns. He is the first Sooner with triple-digit tackles in three consecutive seasons since Travis Lewis from 2008-10.
Stutsman served as a game captain 10 times over the last three seasons, including six times this year, and was voted as a permanent team captain at the end of his sophomore season in 2022, and then again in 2023.
The FWAA's first-team quarterback was former Sooner QB Dillon Gabriel.
Oklahoma (6-6, 2-6 SEC) will face Navy (9-3, 6-2 AAC) in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl on Friday, Dec. 27, in Fort Worth, Texas. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.