Oklahoma Looking to Close the 2022 Class on a High on Signing Day

The Sooners have done a nice job rallying to close the 2022 recruiting class after a hectic December.

The ink is about to dry on a majority of Oklahoma’s 2022 recruiting class.

Brent Venables and his staff are primed for a strong close to the cycle after taking over just before December’s Signing Day, and the results have far exceeded expectations.

Fifteen recruits signed with the Sooners in December, and Oklahoma has continued to make additions.

Linebacker Jaren Kanak enrolled with the Sooners and is already on campus after recommitting from Clemson. Rated a 4-star prospect by both 247 Sports and Rivals, Kanak is already turning heads on campus.

The other known addition heading into Signing Day is defensive back Gentry Williams.

Rated the No. 76-overall recruit in the country in the SI99, the Booker T. Washington High School product will make his way from Tulsa to Norman to play his college football. Williams waited for the Sooners to name a defensive backs coach, but once Jay Valai was announced as the hire, the OU commit was able to take another official visit which sealed his decision to join Oklahoma.

As far as new additions, all eyes will be on the coasts.

First, the Sooners turn their attention to the Sunshine State looking to land a talented defensive trio.

High school teammates R Mason Thomas and Ahmad Moten from Cardinal Gibbons High School in Ft. Lauderdale, FL, will both likely be choosing between Oklahoma and Miami.

Thomas, a current Iowa State verbal pledge, is a 6-foot-2, 215-pound edge rusher, is rated a 3-star recruit by both Rivals and 247 Sports’ composite rankings.

While Thomas patrols the exterior of the defensive line, Moten is right at the heart of the action on the interior.

Moten is a 6-3, 190-pound defensive lineman who is also ranked as a 3-star recruit by Rivals and 247 Sports.

Both Thomas and Moten visited Miami this past weekend after taking a trip to Norman the weekend before, and would be nice additions to Todd Bates and Miguel Chavis’ defensive line,

The Sooners can then add to their secondary with Ocala, FL, defensive back Jamarrien Burt.

Burt will be picking between OU and Utah, among others, and would be a physical addition to the back end of Oklahoma’s defense.

Ranked a 3-star prospect, Burt fits the mold the Sooners have pursued on the back end the last few recruiting cycles, as he measures up at 6-1.

Criss-crossing the country to the West Coast, Oklahoma hopes to add another pair of defensive recruits.

San Diego product Gracen Halton is a 4-star edge rusher who is ranked the No. 34-overall defensive lineman in the country by 247 Sports.

An Oregon decommittment, Oklahoma made quite the impression on Halton since Venables’ staff took over.

The Sooners could also add to their impressive pass rusher haul with Lawndale, CA, native Kevonte Henry.

A current verbal commitment to Michigan, Henry is choosing between the Sooners and Arizona.

Finally, OU will have to wait for the resolution of the Joshua Conerly chase.

The talented offensive lineman from Seattle said he’s in no hurry to commit to a school, and he will continue to take visits and carry his recruitment into the spring.

Though a long shot, landing Conerly would be a major coup for Bill Bedenbaugh, as Oklahoma only signed two offensive lineman in the 2022 class.

