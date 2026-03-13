Oklahoma Opens Up SEC Play With Home Series vs. Texas A&M

This is what the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners signed up for — big time baseball.

They've got that and more with the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies traveling to Kimrey Family Stadium today for a three-game series between two ranked SEC foes.

When OU (15-2) and Texas A&M (15-1) throw out the first pitch at 6:30 p.m., it will be their first game as conference opponents since both programs were in the Big 12 in 2012 — OU and A&M missed each other in the Sooners' initial season in the SEC. It is also their first meeting since 2022 in Omaha, when OU beat Texas A&M 13-8 and 5-1 on its way to advancing in the College World Series.

Oklahoma is coming off a three-game sweep of Santa Clara last week and a midweek victory of UT-Arlington on Wednesday. The Sooners have swept two of their three series's this year, losing game three to Gonzaga on Mar. 1.

How to Watch No. 9 Oklahoma vs. N. 22 Texas A&M

Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+

Game 2: Saturday at 4:00 p.m., SEC Network+

Game 3: Sunday at 2:00 p.m., SEC Network+

(Games can be heard on 99.3 FM/1400 AM The REF)





Projected starters for the weekend are ace Cameron Johnson (4-0, 2.11 ERA), LJ Mercurius (4-0, 0.39 ERA) and Cord Rager (3-1, 3.50 ERA). This Sooner trio has combined for 88 strikeouts, given up only 17 walks in just over 63 innings of play.

Overall, OU's pitching staff is combined for a 2.96 ERA with 182 strikeouts and 54 walks.

The Aggies will be the second ranked squad OU has faced this season — the Sooners beat then-No. 10 TCU in Arlington, TX 12-2 in seven innings.

Oklahoma's batters have done as much damage. OU is outscoring opponents 158-51 on the year. Deiten Lachance leads the team, batting .404 and earning a hit in all but one game this year. Brenden Brock, Trey Gambill, Camden Johnson and Jaxon Willits are all hitting over .300.

Oklahoma utility Deiten Lachance waits for a pitch against Gonzaga. | Carson Field, Sooners On SI

The Sooners have kept focus at the plate to frustrate opponents. They lead the SEC in walks drawn with 122.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M's series couldn't be any closer — in fact, it's tied 34-34. During the Big 12, OU held a slight edge at 23-22.

Both teams have played one similar opponent in Arizona State. OU split their midweek series with the Sun Devils while A&M won their lone game 9-3.