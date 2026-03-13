Oklahoma Opens Up SEC Play With Home Series vs. Texas A&M
This is what the No. 9 Oklahoma Sooners signed up for — big time baseball.
They've got that and more with the No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies traveling to Kimrey Family Stadium today for a three-game series between two ranked SEC foes.
When OU (15-2) and Texas A&M (15-1) throw out the first pitch at 6:30 p.m., it will be their first game as conference opponents since both programs were in the Big 12 in 2012 — OU and A&M missed each other in the Sooners' initial season in the SEC. It is also their first meeting since 2022 in Omaha, when OU beat Texas A&M 13-8 and 5-1 on its way to advancing in the College World Series.
Oklahoma is coming off a three-game sweep of Santa Clara last week and a midweek victory of UT-Arlington on Wednesday. The Sooners have swept two of their three series's this year, losing game three to Gonzaga on Mar. 1.
How to Watch No. 9 Oklahoma vs. N. 22 Texas A&M
- Game 1: Friday at 6:30 p.m., SEC Network+
- Game 2: Saturday at 4:00 p.m., SEC Network+
- Game 3: Sunday at 2:00 p.m., SEC Network+
- (Games can be heard on 99.3 FM/1400 AM The REF)
Projected starters for the weekend are ace Cameron Johnson (4-0, 2.11 ERA), LJ Mercurius (4-0, 0.39 ERA) and Cord Rager (3-1, 3.50 ERA). This Sooner trio has combined for 88 strikeouts, given up only 17 walks in just over 63 innings of play.
Overall, OU's pitching staff is combined for a 2.96 ERA with 182 strikeouts and 54 walks.
The Aggies will be the second ranked squad OU has faced this season — the Sooners beat then-No. 10 TCU in Arlington, TX 12-2 in seven innings.
Oklahoma's batters have done as much damage. OU is outscoring opponents 158-51 on the year. Deiten Lachance leads the team, batting .404 and earning a hit in all but one game this year. Brenden Brock, Trey Gambill, Camden Johnson and Jaxon Willits are all hitting over .300.
The Sooners have kept focus at the plate to frustrate opponents. They lead the SEC in walks drawn with 122.
Oklahoma and Texas A&M's series couldn't be any closer — in fact, it's tied 34-34. During the Big 12, OU held a slight edge at 23-22.
Both teams have played one similar opponent in Arizona State. OU split their midweek series with the Sun Devils while A&M won their lone game 9-3.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Brady Trantham covered the Oklahoma City Thunder as the lead Thunder Insider from 2018 until 2021 for 107.7 The Franchise. During that time, Trantham also helped the station as a fill-in guest personality and co-hosted Oklahoma Sooner postgame shows. Trantham also covered the Thunder for the Norman Transcript and The Oklahoman on a freelance basis. He received his BA in history from the University of Oklahoma in 2014 and a BS in Sports Casting from Full Sail University in 2023. Trantham also founded and hosts the “Through the Keyhole” podcast, covering Oklahoma Sooners football. He was born in Oklahoma and raised as an Air Force brat all over the world before returning to Norman and setting down roots there.