Oklahoma Looking to Utilize Both ‘Layups’ and Deep Shots vs. Stingy Georgia Defense

NORMAN — Georgia’s defenses have consistently been among college football’s best since coach Kirby Smart’s arrival in 2016.

This year is no different for the No. 2 Bulldogs.

Through three weeks, Georgia ranks first in the SEC in total defense, allowing just 211.3 yards per game. The Bulldogs also rank in the top three in the conference in scoring defense, rushing defense and passing defense.

OU’s passing game started the year strong in its 51-0 win against UTEP, but the Sooners have lacked in that area ever since. Quarterback John Mateer threw three interceptions in games against Michigan and New Mexico, and he regularly overthrew his targets in those contests.

Michigan and New Mexico both have strong defenses, but OU offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle is well aware that Georgia’s is at another level.

“They play pretty good ball over there — they have for a long time,” Arbuckle said. “They do have a lot of confidence in their secondary, and they should. They've got some veteran guys back there. They have some guys that are very, very talented who are well coached, who fly around, who understand the game.”

Georgia’s Ellis Robinson IV is widely seen as one of the best cornerbacks in the SEC, and he has recorded six total tackles and two pass breakups so far in 2026. KJ Bolden is the Bulldogs’ star safety, and he has compiled seven tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup through three games. Robinson and Bolden are just two of the many talented, athletic playmakers in the UGA secondary.

With so much skill on the back end of Georgia’s defense, Arbuckle believes that it will be necessary for his offense to utilize screen passes and other short passing options.

“It's going to be really important for us as coaches to give our guys as many layups as we can, as many advantages as we can,” Arbuckle said.

Arbuckle, however, doesn’t want his offense to become too vanilla as it faces elite competition.

Struggles aside, Mateer has already completed several long passes in 2026, some of which have gone for touchdowns. Most recently, he found a wide-open Isaiah Sategna on a 53-yard touchdown pass in OU’s 14-6 win over New Mexico.

Plus, Mateer has, at times, struggled with the “layups.” The quarterback has a 50.3 Pro Football Focus (PFF) passing grade on throws of 0-9 yards.

Ultimately, Arbuckle doesn't want Mateer and the receivers to play too tight or too conservatively against Georgia's elite secondary.

"It's the way you play football," Arbuckle said. "You want to go out there, you want to compete. It's important for our guys to go out there and win their one-on-ones, whatever that may look like."

The fans at Oklahoma Memorial Stadium greeted Arbuckle’s offense with boos on multiple occasions during the Sooners’ ugly win over New Mexico. Given that the Sooners rank toward the bottom of the SEC in nearly every offensive category, Arbuckle is likely coaching for his job over the next few weeks.

And for the passing game to be more efficient against even stronger competition, Arbuckle knows that he must put together his best game plan.

“They play really well and they're coached really well,” Arbuckle said. “We have to do a great job of putting our guys in positions to make plays, and guys got to go make plays.”

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