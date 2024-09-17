Oklahoma Loses 2025 4-Star DT Prospect Floyd Boucard
Oklahoma has lost a prized member of its 2025 recruiting class.
Floyd Boucard, a 4-star defensive tackle from Miami Central (FL), announced Monday night that he had decided to decommit from OU.
“I would like to thank The University of Oklahoma for welcoming me with open arms,” Boucard wrote on social media. “It’s after much consideration, thought and conversations with my family that I’ve made the decision to DECOMMIT and I am now reopening my recruitment to all schools.”
Boucard is a 6-foot-3, 315-pound interior lineman who has offers from Alabama, USC, Miami, Colorado, Florida, Florida State, Georgia, LSU, Missouri, Ole Miss, Oregon, Penn State, UCF and others.
He committed to Oklahoma in July, and then told Sooners On SI that OU was a “perfect fit.”
"The loyalty, they've been here locked in with me since January," Boucard said of the Sooners. "They've got a plan for me."
Born and raised in Montreal, Quebec, Canada he moved to the U.S. as a freshman in high school and quickly took to football. As a junior at Mobile (AL) Christian, he had 80 tackles, 27 tackles for loss and 11 quarterback sacks. He's now playing for Miami Central, and this weekend he took a visit to check out the Miami Hurricanes.
He said this past summer that he and OU coaches Brent Venables and Todd Bates were “like family. We are family.” He also struck up firm relationships with current OU freshmen defensive tackles Jayden Jackson and David Stone.
Boucard also said those relationships “helped me throughout the process just really see what (OU) is like from an inside perspective,” Boucard said. “They told me the truth and they told me what to expect.”
Boucard was OU’s 22nd commit in the 2025 class when he joined 4-star Dr. Henry Wise (MD) defensive lineman Trent Wilson, 4-star Weatherford (OK) edge rusher CJ Nickson, 3-star Lee's Summit North (MO) interior d-lineman Ka'Mori Moore and 3-star Wagoner (OK) edge defender Alexander Shieldnight on the defensive front.
OU currently has 22 commits in the ’25 class, which ranks No. 10 in the nation by 247 Sports. Boucard is a Rivals 4-star and a 247 Sports 3-star.