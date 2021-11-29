Skip to main content
    • November 29, 2021
    Oklahoma Loses Original 2022 Commit Kobie McKinzie

    2022 linebacker Kobie McKinzie added to the wave of prospects decommitting from the Sooners on Sunday night.
    Linebacker Kobie McKinzie, the first player to offer a verbal commitment to Oklahoma in the 2022 class, has decomitted from the Sooners.

    McKinzie, from Cooper High School in Lubbock, announced his decision Sunday night on Twitter.

    He’s the latest OU pledge to decommit after Sunday’s news that Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley shockingly took the opening at USC, effective immediately.

    The news is doubly bad for Oklahoma: it’s starting to sound like most of Riley’s coaching staff will join him at Southern Cal, which explains the sudden wave of decommitments. And National Signing Day is less than three weeks away, Dec. 15. More decommitments are expected before then.

    McKinzie originally committed to OU on Feb. 24, 2019, with the intention of reclassifying to the class of 2021. Instead, he will graduate with the 2022 class. He had planned to graduate early and enroll at OU in just a few weeks.

    Kobie McKenzie-Brian Odom
